Vandalism is 'number 1' possibility for Tshwane powerline collapse
Bongani Bingwa interviews Councillor Themba Fosi, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations.
- On Monday, electricity pylons fell onto the N4 highway in Tshwane
- The City's currently conducting an investigation to get to the root of the problem, but It's believed that it's the result of criminality and vandalism
- The City is working hard to restore resident's power
Large parts of Pretoria East in Tshwane have been plunged into darkness after electricity pylons collapsed on the N4 highway.
Update on 132kv powerlines that fell on the N4:' City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) April 10, 2023
The N4 East Highway between the Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramp is closed as a result of several pylons that collapsed last night leaving large parts of Pretoria East without power. pic.twitter.com/7PjT9UolgB
RELATED: Tshwane powerline collapse caused by vandalism, theft – Brink
Fosi weighs in:
- The City has a team of engineers conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the pylons collapsing
- Vandalism is the 'number one' possibility – the pylons are stress tested, so the chances of them just collapsing are very low
- They're expecting to receive the findings of the investigation by midday today (Tuesday)
- While they're unable to get a definite time frame as to when power will be restored, yesterday (Monday) about 50% of residents had their power restored
- For the remainder of the residents, Fosi estimates that it will still take a couple of days
RELATED: Weather makes it uncertain for City of Tshwane to restore electricity
Pylons can't just fall.Councillor Themba Fosi, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
