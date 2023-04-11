Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Dr Nandipha's father charged with murder Cornelius Sekeleni and former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday for allegedly... 11 April 2023 12:49 PM
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana expected to be deported soon A South African delegation in Tanzania negotiating their release, say they don't foresee issues in returning them to the country. 11 April 2023 11:51 AM
Vandalism is 'number 1' possibility for Tshwane powerline collapse 'Pylons can't just fall', says Councillor Themba Fosi, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations. 11 April 2023 11:15 AM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards 11 April 2023 11:10 AM
KIA nabs its first World Performance Car Award with an EV In a category dominated by petrol guzzlers, KIA's win is a welcome boon for EVs. 11 April 2023 8:54 AM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Vandalism is 'number 1' possibility for Tshwane powerline collapse

11 April 2023 11:15 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
City of Tshwane
Vandalism
electricity vandalism

'Pylons can't just fall', says Councillor Themba Fosi, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Councillor Themba Fosi, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations.

  • On Monday, electricity pylons fell onto the N4 highway in Tshwane
  • The City's currently conducting an investigation to get to the root of the problem, but It's believed that it's the result of criminality and vandalism
  • The City is working hard to restore resident's power

Large parts of Pretoria East in Tshwane have been plunged into darkness after electricity pylons collapsed on the N4 highway.

RELATED: Tshwane powerline collapse caused by vandalism, theft – Brink

Fosi weighs in:

  • The City has a team of engineers conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the pylons collapsing
  • Vandalism is the 'number one' possibility – the pylons are stress tested, so the chances of them just collapsing are very low
  • They're expecting to receive the findings of the investigation by midday today (Tuesday)
  • While they're unable to get a definite time frame as to when power will be restored, yesterday (Monday) about 50% of residents had their power restored
  • For the remainder of the residents, Fosi estimates that it will still take a couple of days

RELATED: Weather makes it uncertain for City of Tshwane to restore electricity

Pylons can't just fall.

Councillor Themba Fosi, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara (left) and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father Cornelius Sekeleni in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 April 2023. Both are being charged with murder after Thabo Bester escaped Mangaung prison. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

Dr Nandipha's father charged with murder

11 April 2023 12:49 PM

Cornelius Sekeleni and former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday for allegedly aiding the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Thabo Bester. Picture: supplied

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana expected to be deported soon

11 April 2023 11:51 AM

A South African delegation in Tanzania negotiating their release, say they don't foresee issues in returning them to the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cannabis Expo 2022 at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: EWN/Rejoice Ndlovu

The future of cannabis in SA

10 April 2023 11:48 AM

Jane Dutton speaks to Labat Healthcare business development director and CEO of CannaAfrica, Herschel Maasdorp, on the proposed amendments to the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill which is open for public comments until 28 April 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Passover candles. Picture: Pixabay

Seder, charoset and matzo - what Passover's all about

10 April 2023 8:52 AM

Jane Dutton chats to Rebbetzin Estee Stern on the importance of Passover.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shangarey/123rf.com

Tshimologo ECD center in Alexandra needs your help

9 April 2023 12:02 PM

Jane Dutton speaks to Leah Nkoana, the principal of Tshimologo child development centre, an ECD center in Alexandra on their financial struggles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shadowstudio/123rf.com

Why this is an important time for Christians, Muslims and Jews

9 April 2023 11:28 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Lee Scharnick Udemans, a senior researcher in the Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice at the University of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © andreycherkasov/123rf.com

Are you a micromanager? Here's how to improve the hybrid working model

9 April 2023 9:53 AM

Award-winning author and human potential expert Nikki Bush shares tips on improving the hybrid working model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olgasab/123rf.com

Why an ante-nuptial contract is vital for couples

9 April 2023 8:43 AM

Zain Johnson speaks Celeste Snyders, attorney at Schoeman Law on the benefits of ante nuptial contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golubovy/123rf

Are loyalty programmes worth the effort?

9 April 2023 8:06 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roloefse chats about loyalty progammes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ toa55/123rf.com

SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival

8 April 2023 6:38 PM

Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Nandipha's father charged with murder

Local

Vandalism is 'number 1' possibility for Tshwane powerline collapse

Local

[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue'

World

CoCT records increase in number of Easter holiday arrests

11 April 2023 6:58 PM

11 April 2023 6:58 PM

Parliament to probe Bester's escape whether G4S pitches or not

11 April 2023 6:17 PM

11 April 2023 6:17 PM

Terminating ZEP without proper public consultation unlawful, HSF tells court

11 April 2023 5:21 PM

11 April 2023 5:21 PM

