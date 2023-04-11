Vandalism is 'number 1' possibility for Tshwane powerline collapse





Bongani Bingwa interviews Councillor Themba Fosi, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations.

On Monday, electricity pylons fell onto the N4 highway in Tshwane

The City's currently conducting an investigation to get to the root of the problem, but It's believed that it's the result of criminality and vandalism

The City is working hard to restore resident's power

Large parts of Pretoria East in Tshwane have been plunged into darkness after electricity pylons collapsed on the N4 highway.

Fosi weighs in:

The City has a team of engineers conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the pylons collapsing

Vandalism is the 'number one' possibility – the pylons are stress tested, so the chances of them just collapsing are very low

They're expecting to receive the findings of the investigation by midday today (Tuesday)

While they're unable to get a definite time frame as to when power will be restored, yesterday (Monday) about 50% of residents had their power restored

For the remainder of the residents, Fosi estimates that it will still take a couple of days

Pylons can't just fall. Councillor Themba Fosi, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations

