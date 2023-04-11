Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana expected to be deported soon





Clement Manyathela spoke to Tanzania Broadcasting journalist, Gloria Michael and national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe for an update on the case.

The most wanted man in the country, Thabo Bester and his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana could be back on home soil soon.

'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester, and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Pictures: YouTube & Facebook

A South African delegation is currently in Tanzania where the two were arrested last week.

A manhunt was launched for the duo following news that Bester, dubbed the Facebook rapist, faked his own death and escaped from prison in May last year.

Authorities only discovered last month that the body found in Bester’s cell was not his.

Bester escaped from prison, meaning that he doesn't have identification that suggests that he is a South African. Luckily, we have the Home Affairs representative there that will fast track the documents needed. We need to prove to the Tanzanian authorities that these are South African nationals. Dr Nandipha allegedly got into Tanzania without her original passport. The process of deportation must be initiated by the Tanzanian authorities. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, National Spokesperson - SAPS

Deportation will be faster, especially for Thabo Bester. The Tanzanian law provides that persons that are convicted and sentenced in another country can be deported if found illegally in Tanzania - and this is the case of Bester. However, we are at a stage where authorities need to prove that this is Bester. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, National Spokesperson - SAPS

We are not opting for extradition because it is a longer process. South Africa will have to initiate it and it will be longer proceedings and the risk of escape is greater. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, National Spokesperson - SAPS

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.