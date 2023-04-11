



The Thabo Bester saga leads the way on The Midday Report today. With Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana recently nabbed in Tanzania, more information regarding the escape is slowly bubbling up.

Yesterday, police confirmed that they arrested a 39–year-old and a 65-year-old man who were apparently complicit in the escape. The younger man is a former G4S employee, which is the company that managed the prison Bester escaped from. The older man is Dr Magudumana's father. That pair are meant to appear in court today.

Mandy Wiener speaks with Kgomotso Modise, reporter in the EWN bullpen.

We heard that the main charges that they're facing are aiding the escape of a convict from custody, defeating the administration of the justice as well as fraud, Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Transport minister holds a media briefing after visiting the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in KZN yesterday.

ActionSA submitted a motion of no confidence in the City of Johannesburg for Thapelo Amad after a R9.5bn loan claim.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: More arrests made in regards to Thabo Bester escape