Dr Nandipha's father charged with murder
JOHANNESBURG - The father of celebrity Doctor Nandipha Magudumana has been charged with murder.
Cornelius Sekeleni, 65, and former G4S employee, 39-year-old Senohe Matsoara, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday, for allegedly aiding the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from prison.
They also face charges of arson for the fire in Bester’s cell, defeating the administration of justice, and fraud.
In addition, the pair were charged with the murder of the unknown man initially believed to be Bester, whose charred body was found in his prison cell.
Bester escaped from the Mangaung maximum security prison, run by security company G4S, in May last year, after staging his death in a fire.
#BREAKING The father of #DrNandipha, Cornelius Sekeleni and the former G4S Employee, Senohe Matsoara have been charged with murder. #ThaboBester @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/2eoyyzQFo3' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2023
The matter has been postponed to next Monday, for the state to gather more information on bail, and for a possible bail application.
This article first appeared on EWN : Dr Nandipha's father charged with murder
