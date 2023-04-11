Streaming issues? Report here
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director of Galileo Capital) shares his insights on the Money Show.

- Balanced portfolios are typically defined as investing in both stocks and bonds to reduce potential volatility.

- These tend to get dismissed as "boring old funds" both when times are bad and when there's an upswing says Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram

- However, balanced funds deliver pretty good returns over long periods of time

@ ximagination/123rf.com
@ ximagination/123rf.com

The saying "don't put your eggs in one basket" is certainly pertinent when it comes to investment decisions.

So, is a balanced portfolio the best choice for most people?

This is typically defined as investing in both stocks and bonds to reduce potential volatility

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director of Galileo Capital) shares his insights on the Money Show.

Balanced funds are fairly typical - they've got about 60-75% in shares, whether they're South African shares or global shares... then they've got a bit of exposure to cash, and a bit of exposure to property companies and then the balance in government bonds.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

These are a very old category of funds and looking at retirement funds, most of us - whether we've got a company pension fund or a retirement annuity, will have most of our money sitting in these balanced funds.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Balanced funds tend to get ignored he says, especially when the world's getting scary or very good.

"When things are going well again we think why would we put money in these 'boring' old funds..."

This is the tendency while, in fact, these funds seem to deliver pretty good returns over long periods of time.

To me, they end up being the place that most of us should have most of our money most of the time. They're almost the unsung heroes of the money world.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Ingram illustrates his point with an exercise on money invested since our World Cup year of 2010, when South Africa had an economy that was growing and "life was good".

"The rand was at R7.38 to the dollar and today we're at R18-plus."

He looks at what would have happened if you'd invested R100 000 into what were at the time the two biggest balanced funds, and what happened to the buying power of your money since then.

These are the results he came up with:

balanced-portfolio-examplejpg

In a balanced fund, these returns would have been achieved with no need to time the market and trying to figure out when to sell and buy, Ingram points out.

One wonders why we spend so much energy, especially emotional energy, and stress about what our money does when actually just buying something that's fairly balanced and consistent and leaving it, you end up nearly doubling the _buying _power of your money...

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

I think that's the real power of balanced funds. We want to protect our capital against inflation; we want to grow faster than that, and not being 'super-clever' gets you to that point.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Scroll up to listen to Ingram's detailed advice in the interview audio


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?




