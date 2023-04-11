Banks still benefiting from rate hikes but bracing for future losses - analyst





Bruce Whitfield interviews financial analyst Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex.

- Banks, overall, are being left better off by the fact that we're in an upward interest rate cycle says a financial analyst

- They are also more resilient after the financial fallout of the COVID pandemic "weeded out" the weaker borrowers

South African households are trying to absorb yet another interest rate increase, this time of 50 basis points.

While banks benefit from more earnings they receive on interest, they also face the risk of more clients defaulting on their debt.

Right now it's the benefit effect that is still dominating says financial analyst Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex.

Higher interest rates can increase debt distress and lead to higher default rates... We're just seeing banks reporting very strong earnings for the last year despite the state of the economy, and those strong earnings are really the result of the fact that the net interest income effect is dominating the cost of bad debt. Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

But it is absolutely a fact that households are feeling the pressure and you can see that in the impairments that banks have started to record, so they're bracing themselves for future losses. Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

All of the banks except FirstRand increased the amount they've been putting aside to cover bad losses but only by a small margin, so the other three big banks added a few basis points to the charges they take to cover bad debt. Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

Theobald says bad debt doesn't yet look as significant a credit issue for banks as it was during the pandemic.

The financial fallout of COVID had the effect of removing weaker borrowers from the books, he notes.

As a result the banks have actually emerged from COVID with relatively lower risk books overall, so the quality of borrower and the loan to value ratios and so on look stronger now... which means that banks should be more resilient to households having a tougher time than they were then. Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

Of course it's all relative, so as conditions remain tough and deteriorating, eventually that resilience wears thin and banks really do start to feel the pain... It is definitely getting worse... and there might well be another 25 basis point hike... Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

