Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch Parts of the capital city are without power after seven pylons collapsed near Pretoria over the weekend. Evidence suggest criminal... 11 April 2023 10:19 PM
Banks still benefiting from rate hikes but bracing for future losses - analyst While households are feeling the pain of interest rate hikes, banks are not yet affected by an increase in bad debt says financial... 11 April 2023 8:41 PM
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people? Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over lo... 11 April 2023 8:57 PM
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
View all Business
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards 11 April 2023 11:10 AM
KIA nabs its first World Performance Car Award with an EV In a category dominated by petrol guzzlers, KIA's win is a welcome boon for EVs. 11 April 2023 8:54 AM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup' Cape Town will host the first ever Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July to the 6th of August. 11 April 2023 8:10 PM
'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members wer... 11 April 2023 7:59 PM
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
View all Sport
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'

11 April 2023 7:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Loadshedding
IMF
The Money Show
International Monetary Fund
Inflation
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
GDP Growth
Isaah Mhlanga
global growth forecast

Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global economic outlook.

- The International Monetary Fund released its World Economic Outlook and Global Financial Stability reports on Tuesday

- It said the world economy is entering a "perilous phase"

- The IMF cut the growth forecast for South Africa from the previous to 0.1% from the previous 1.1%

Image of chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at the release of the IMF's April 2023 World Economic Outlook @IMFNews
Image of chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at the release of the IMF's April 2023 World Economic Outlook @IMFNews

The International Monetary Fund has slashed global growth prospects in its two flagship reports.

The body forecasts that growth will fall to 2.8% in 2023 from last year's 3.4%.

The IMF expects the figure to improve in 2024, to 3%.

South Africa took a huge hit - the IMF had expected the economy to grow by 1.1% this year, but cut that to 0.1%.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Isaah Mhlanga, head of Markets Research at corporate and investment banking firm Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

Is the IMF still wrong about South Africa, with even a growth outlook of 0.1% too ambitious?

It's not a surprise to us. We had lowered our broad forecast to 0.4%, so you could say they are more pessimistic... but if you just take a decimal point when you are looking at the economy and the complexity it has... the most important thing is the trend.

Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

The trend is firmly downward, and across the board it says the economy is stagnating - 0.1 and 0% is the same thing... Any other small risk can tip the economy into an actual contraction, so the bigger message here is the economy is in the doldrums and that is going to be quite painful... for taxes it's going to be painful, and for job creation.

Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

Commenting on the impact of South Africa's never-ending loadshedding, Mhlanga says almost all economic activity is a conversion of energy into another form of activity.

"If you don't have energy, you don't have an economy to run."

Adding to the Eskom crisis are other ongoing problems like transport and logistic issues, he adds.

We know Transnet is actually battling to maintain the railway lines that mining companies require to ship the commodities to international markets, and that's a loss of close to R150 billion... We also have issues of safety and security affecting our tourism. There is some recovery...

Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

And then you can talk about water - water infrastructure and bulk licensing issues also mean the big users of water are, by design, the big manufacturing companies, are also experiencing issues there...

Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

Mhlanga says these are among the growth constraints affecting investment in South Africa.

If they are not addressed it becomes "quite difficult" to sell the country as an investment destination, he notes.

This is quite visible in the numbers coming in month after month and yet the reform process to fix those things is too slow and we're not seeing much movement.

Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

Scroll up to listen to Mhlanga's analysis


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'




11 April 2023 7:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Loadshedding
IMF
The Money Show
International Monetary Fund
Inflation
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
GDP Growth
Isaah Mhlanga
global growth forecast

More from Business

At least three of the seven pylons that collapsed near Pretoria show signs of vandalism says City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Image: Pro Med Emergency Medical Services on Facebook

Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch

11 April 2023 10:19 PM

Parts of the capital city are without power after seven pylons collapsed near Pretoria over the weekend. Evidence suggest criminality was involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

11 April 2023 8:57 PM

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R5 coins © paperstreetdesign/123rf.com

Banks still benefiting from rate hikes but bracing for future losses - analyst

11 April 2023 8:41 PM

While households are feeling the pain of interest rate hikes, banks are not yet affected by an increase in bad debt says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex Chair).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal

6 April 2023 10:12 PM

The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook

Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms

6 April 2023 9:11 PM

A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

6 April 2023 8:17 PM

Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour

6 April 2023 7:21 PM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.transnet.net

Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock

5 April 2023 9:49 PM

The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis

5 April 2023 8:14 PM

Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

At least three of the seven pylons that collapsed near Pretoria show signs of vandalism says City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Image: Pro Med Emergency Medical Services on Facebook

Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch

11 April 2023 10:19 PM

Parts of the capital city are without power after seven pylons collapsed near Pretoria over the weekend. Evidence suggest criminality was involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R5 coins © paperstreetdesign/123rf.com

Banks still benefiting from rate hikes but bracing for future losses - analyst

11 April 2023 8:41 PM

While households are feeling the pain of interest rate hikes, banks are not yet affected by an increase in bad debt says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex Chair).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resolving car sale contract. © Pichsakul Promrungsee/123rf.com

Are you overpaying on your car insurance?

11 April 2023 6:00 PM

According to a recent survey by Forbes Advisor, almost 60% of motorists believe they are paying way too much on their vehicle insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Nqweba Dam in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Brace yourselves: 'The next El Niño is going to be one for the record books'

11 April 2023 5:07 PM

A recent News24 column explains that there is a possibility that Cape provinces could once again face severe droughts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara (left) and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father Cornelius Sekeleni in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 April 2023. Both are being charged with murder after Thabo Bester escaped Mangaung prison. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

Dr Nandipha's father charged with murder

11 April 2023 12:49 PM

Cornelius Sekeleni and former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday for allegedly aiding the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Thabo Bester. Picture: supplied

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana expected to be deported soon

11 April 2023 11:51 AM

A South African delegation in Tanzania negotiating their release, say they don't foresee issues in returning them to the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A view of the N3 highway. Picture: Arrive Alive

Vandalism is 'number 1' possibility for Tshwane powerline collapse

11 April 2023 11:15 AM

'Pylons can't just fall', says Councillor Themba Fosi, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cannabis Expo 2022 at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: EWN/Rejoice Ndlovu

The future of cannabis in SA

10 April 2023 11:48 AM

Jane Dutton speaks to Labat Healthcare business development director and CEO of CannaAfrica, Herschel Maasdorp, on the proposed amendments to the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill which is open for public comments until 28 April 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Passover candles. Picture: Pixabay

Seder, charoset and matzo - what Passover's all about

10 April 2023 8:52 AM

Jane Dutton chats to Rebbetzin Estee Stern on the importance of Passover.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shangarey/123rf.com

Tshimologo ECD center in Alexandra needs your help

9 April 2023 12:02 PM

Jane Dutton speaks to Leah Nkoana, the principal of Tshimologo child development centre, an ECD center in Alexandra on their financial struggles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

mazzzur/123rf

[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue'

11 April 2023 10:01 AM

The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by BP Miller on Unsplash

Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight

6 April 2023 11:55 AM

The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: The barcode turns 50-years-old

Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit?

5 April 2023 1:04 PM

Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Former US president, Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges in hush money case.

Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)

5 April 2023 9:53 AM

Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.unsplash.com

Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis?

4 April 2023 5:12 PM

4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 'Village Lawyer' by Pieter Breughel the Younger. Picture: Wikimedia commons/Web Gallery of Art

A family in France found an old painting in their home was actually worth $850k!

4 April 2023 11:31 AM

A family in France found out that a painting hanging in their TV room was over 400 years old and worth a fortune.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of Finland. Picture: Wikipedia.

Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member

4 April 2023 10:33 AM

International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Brot Mandel/123rf.com 

Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday to face criminal charges

4 April 2023 10:06 AM

The 76-year-old is expected to appear in court today (Tuesday), for allegedly paying hush money to a pornography star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Loch Ness hunter claims to capture Nessie on camera

[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...

3 April 2023 9:47 AM

Is this the real deal or a reach?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut

3 April 2023 6:21 AM

The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town would lead to the loss of huge swathes of its territory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

6 April 2023 10:40 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This photo taken on 7 December 1991 shows newly elected secretary general of South African Communist Party (SACP) Chris Hani speaking at a press conference. Picture: AFP.

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

6 April 2023 10:00 AM

Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.transnet.net

Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock

5 April 2023 9:49 PM

The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis

5 April 2023 8:14 PM

Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'

5 April 2023 9:03 AM

Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ albund/123rf.com

Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch

4 April 2023 9:33 PM

Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding

4 April 2023 7:58 PM

A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chairperson of the DA federal council, Helen Zille. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future

4 April 2023 1:27 PM

In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votes

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Nantilus

French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy

4 April 2023 1:06 PM

Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 1 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'

4 April 2023 12:15 PM

"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dr Nandipha's father charged with murder

Local

Vandalism is 'number 1' possibility for Tshwane powerline collapse

Local

[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue'

World

EWN Highlights

'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup'

12 April 2023 12:10 AM

'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya

11 April 2023 11:59 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Uboshiwe uyise kaMagudumana, uDalai Lama uthi ubedlala ngo-kiss

11 April 2023 11:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA