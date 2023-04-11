IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'





- The International Monetary Fund released its World Economic Outlook and Global Financial Stability reports on Tuesday

- It said the world economy is entering a "perilous phase"

- The IMF cut the growth forecast for South Africa from the previous to 0.1% from the previous 1.1%

Image of chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at the release of the IMF's April 2023 World Economic Outlook @IMFNews

The International Monetary Fund has slashed global growth prospects in its two flagship reports.

The body forecasts that growth will fall to 2.8% in 2023 from last year's 3.4%.

The IMF expects the figure to improve in 2024, to 3%.

South Africa took a huge hit - the IMF had expected the economy to grow by 1.1% this year, but cut that to 0.1%.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Isaah Mhlanga, head of Markets Research at corporate and investment banking firm Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

Is the IMF still wrong about South Africa, with even a growth outlook of 0.1% too ambitious?

It's not a surprise to us. We had lowered our broad forecast to 0.4%, so you could say they are more pessimistic... but if you just take a decimal point when you are looking at the economy and the complexity it has... the most important thing is the trend. Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

The trend is firmly downward, and across the board it says the economy is stagnating - 0.1 and 0% is the same thing... Any other small risk can tip the economy into an actual contraction, so the bigger message here is the economy is in the doldrums and that is going to be quite painful... for taxes it's going to be painful, and for job creation. Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

Commenting on the impact of South Africa's never-ending loadshedding, Mhlanga says almost all economic activity is a conversion of energy into another form of activity.

"If you don't have energy, you don't have an economy to run."

Adding to the Eskom crisis are other ongoing problems like transport and logistic issues, he adds.

We know Transnet is actually battling to maintain the railway lines that mining companies require to ship the commodities to international markets, and that's a loss of close to R150 billion... We also have issues of safety and security affecting our tourism. There is some recovery... Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

And then you can talk about water - water infrastructure and bulk licensing issues also mean the big users of water are, by design, the big manufacturing companies, are also experiencing issues there... Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

Mhlanga says these are among the growth constraints affecting investment in South Africa.

If they are not addressed it becomes "quite difficult" to sell the country as an investment destination, he notes.

This is quite visible in the numbers coming in month after month and yet the reform process to fix those things is too slow and we're not seeing much movement. Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'