Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Brace yourselves: 'The next El Niño is going to be one for the record books'

11 April 2023 5:07 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
El Nino
Cape Weather

A recent News24 column explains that there is a possibility that Cape provinces could once again face severe droughts.

Amy MacIver was in conversation with columnist, Nick Hedly.

  • El Niño is a series of complex weather patterns that occurs every two to seven years
  • It can cause destruction to infrastructure, high death tolls and disease

With El Niño (hot and dry) conditions expected to return in the months ahead, South Africa’s farmers and municipalities had better be seriously well prepared.

This is the warning from Nick Hedly in his latest column on News24.

Scientists are saying it looks very much like it will happen from July onward, which for the Cape it is kind of a good thing because it might mean the Cape can get its winter rainfall before El Niño really kicks in, but from the second half of this year, temperatures could start getting really hot.

Nick Hedly, Columnist

Some things the government could potentially be looking at is helping farmers to invest in solar and batteries so that they don't have to rely on the grid. They could also be shifting to drought resistant crop varieties and much more aggressively starting to target water consumption reduction measures.

Nick Hedly, Columnist

The planet has always gone through these big cycles where it warms then it cools, but it never warmed as rapidly and aggressively in the past couple of decades. It is being massively accelerated by humans. We are closing in on some dangerous tipping points.

Nick Hedly, Columnist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Brace yourselves: 'The next El Niño is going to be one for the record books'




