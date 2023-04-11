'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch Parts of the capital city are without power after seven pylons collapsed near Pretoria over the weekend. Evidence suggest criminal... 11 April 2023 10:19 PM
Banks still benefiting from rate hikes but bracing for future losses - analyst While households are feeling the pain of interest rate hikes, banks are not yet affected by an increase in bad debt says financial... 11 April 2023 8:41 PM
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people? Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over lo... 11 April 2023 8:57 PM
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
View all Business
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards 11 April 2023 11:10 AM
KIA nabs its first World Performance Car Award with an EV In a category dominated by petrol guzzlers, KIA's win is a welcome boon for EVs. 11 April 2023 8:54 AM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup' Cape Town will host the first ever Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July to the 6th of August. 11 April 2023 8:10 PM
'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members wer... 11 April 2023 7:59 PM
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
View all Sport
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya

11 April 2023 7:59 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
CAF Confederation Cup
Marumo Gallants

Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members were held back in country pending money allegedly owed to the hotel owner by club chairman Abram Sello.

Marumo Gallants media officer, Rufus Matsena says it didn’t make sense why he and team physio Tebogo Dhlomo were kept hostage in a Libyan hotel for 21 days.

Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya on 19 March, but two of the club's staff members were not allowed to leave the north African country, pending money owed to the hotel owner by the club chairman, Abram Sello.

Matsena and Dhlomo were unable to leave, as the hotel owner, Dr Ali Elzagrha allegedly kept their passports until the club paid him money he felt he was owed.

Speaking on #MSW, Matsena explained how the drama unfolded.

We were not left behind as collateral. I had dollars when we left SA in case of any eventuality. The problem was that Dr Ali, upon arrival, took three passports and not others which had never been done before. He refused my money when I wanted to pay for the kit. We paid him for the hotel which was 5,600 dollars, and he gave us two invoices. We had to settle money for the flight to Libya and were meant to pay 12,000 dollars plus the 5,600. He refused to give our passports back once that was paid, saying that the club owner needs to pay money that he owes him. He threatened to kick us out of the hotel and not give us our passports back.

Rufus Matsena, Marumo Gallants Media Officer

Despite Dr Elzargha saying that the staff members were looked after during their time in Benghazi, Matsena says they never felt safe.

I didn’t have freedom of movement or freedom of choice, so I had to go along with whatever he wanted. He would drive around the city until 4am and we didn’t want to refuse because we didn’t know what would happen if we said no.

Rufus Matsena, Marumo Gallants Media Officer

We agreed to everything that he wanted, I had to pretend that I was smiling in a picture even when I was upset. He wanted to portray himself as being a good person.

Rufus Matsena, Marumo Gallants Media Officer

The duo returned to the country on Sunday and Matsena believes that a picture of SAFA president, Dr Danny Jordaan alongside former president Nelson Mandela was the turning point in them being released.

The president of the Libyan Football Federation was in Durban with Danny Jordaan and I overhead him talking to Dr Elzargha about what was happening and that Jordaan was asking about us. So, I went on to Google and showed him a picture of Jordaan with Nelson Mandela. Dr Ali was shocked at the image and became scared by the company that Mr Jordaan keeps. After that we got our passports.

Rufus Matsena, Marumo Gallants Media Officer

Watch below for the full interview with Rufus Matsena:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya




11 April 2023 7:59 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
CAF Confederation Cup
Marumo Gallants

More from Sport

'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup'

11 April 2023 8:10 PM

Cape Town will host the first ever Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July to the 6th of August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years

6 April 2023 8:05 PM

Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he believes they're now back on track.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frank Lampard, Chelsea manager. Picture: 123rf

'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds'

6 April 2023 7:51 PM

Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: 123rf

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

6 April 2023 1:11 PM

A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @_Marumogallants/Twitter

SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage'

5 April 2023 7:54 PM

Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach

5 April 2023 7:39 PM

Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former South Africa coach Ian McIntosh takes part in a ceremony, 5 September 2007 at the Bordeaux Wine Centre, as part of the opening rugby union World Cup 2007 in France. Picture: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP

Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away

5 April 2023 9:41 AM

McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'

4 April 2023 8:13 PM

Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt

4 April 2023 7:56 PM

Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dr Nandipha's father charged with murder

Local

Vandalism is 'number 1' possibility for Tshwane powerline collapse

Local

[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue'

World

EWN Highlights

'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup'

12 April 2023 12:10 AM

'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya

11 April 2023 11:59 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Uboshiwe uyise kaMagudumana, uDalai Lama uthi ubedlala ngo-kiss

11 April 2023 11:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA