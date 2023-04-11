'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya
Marumo Gallants media officer, Rufus Matsena says it didn’t make sense why he and team physio Tebogo Dhlomo were kept hostage in a Libyan hotel for 21 days.
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya on 19 March, but two of the club's staff members were not allowed to leave the north African country, pending money owed to the hotel owner by the club chairman, Abram Sello.
Matsena and Dhlomo were unable to leave, as the hotel owner, Dr Ali Elzagrha allegedly kept their passports until the club paid him money he felt he was owed.
Speaking on #MSW, Matsena explained how the drama unfolded.
We were not left behind as collateral. I had dollars when we left SA in case of any eventuality. The problem was that Dr Ali, upon arrival, took three passports and not others which had never been done before. He refused my money when I wanted to pay for the kit. We paid him for the hotel which was 5,600 dollars, and he gave us two invoices. We had to settle money for the flight to Libya and were meant to pay 12,000 dollars plus the 5,600. He refused to give our passports back once that was paid, saying that the club owner needs to pay money that he owes him. He threatened to kick us out of the hotel and not give us our passports back.Rufus Matsena, Marumo Gallants Media Officer
Despite Dr Elzargha saying that the staff members were looked after during their time in Benghazi, Matsena says they never felt safe.
I didn’t have freedom of movement or freedom of choice, so I had to go along with whatever he wanted. He would drive around the city until 4am and we didn’t want to refuse because we didn’t know what would happen if we said no.Rufus Matsena, Marumo Gallants Media Officer
We agreed to everything that he wanted, I had to pretend that I was smiling in a picture even when I was upset. He wanted to portray himself as being a good person.Rufus Matsena, Marumo Gallants Media Officer
The duo returned to the country on Sunday and Matsena believes that a picture of SAFA president, Dr Danny Jordaan alongside former president Nelson Mandela was the turning point in them being released.
The president of the Libyan Football Federation was in Durban with Danny Jordaan and I overhead him talking to Dr Elzargha about what was happening and that Jordaan was asking about us. So, I went on to Google and showed him a picture of Jordaan with Nelson Mandela. Dr Ali was shocked at the image and became scared by the company that Mr Jordaan keeps. After that we got our passports.Rufus Matsena, Marumo Gallants Media Officer
Watch below for the full interview with Rufus Matsena:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya
Source : @_Marumogallants/Twitter
