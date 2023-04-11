'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup'
Netball South Africa president, Cecelia Molokwane says the mandate for coach Norma Plummer for the upcoming Netball World Cup is to finish on the podium.
Cape Town will host the first ever Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July to the 6th of August.
Speaking on #MSW, Molokwane says she has high ambitions for the team given that the World Cup is on home soil.
Norma’s mandate is to get us a podium. When you have players that listen to you and respect you it makes things easier. She loves to see the talent in this country and tells me all that time that if you can turn professional, you will shock the world.Cecelia Molokwane, President - Netball South Africa
If you want to be the best, you must compete with the best and mix with them. When I was a player no one looked after me and I wanted to be that force for change with this group. To see these girls on buses and billboards is amazing, it makes me emotional to see that.Cecelia Molokwane, President - Netball South Africa
Molokwane added that she is not a favourite when it comes to dealing with World Netball.
Last week, they wanted to send a media person to come run the media centre. People have done well with other major tournaments in this country. Why do they think someone else can do a better job than people who are in South Africa?Cecelia Molokwane, President - Netball South Africa
I feel like they don’t trust us for some reason, so by me fighting for these things, I am not a favourite at World Netball. The ticket prices are done by them and it's pounds. We did everything we could to make it accessible as possible. There will be fan parks all over the country during the tournamentCecelia Molokwane, President - Netball South Africa
South Africa will face Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka in Group C.
Watch below for the full interview with Cecelia Molokwane:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup'
