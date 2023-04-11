Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch
Bruce Whitfield interviews City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink and Neale Hill, President of Ford Motor Company Africa.
Parts of South Africa's capital city are in darkness after the collapse of seven electricity pylons over the weekend, some of which fell onto the N4 highway.
There are signs that the disaster is linked to vandalism and metal theft.
Aside from leaving households without power, industry is also affected.
Motor manufacturing plants that have been shut down include the Ford factory in Silverton.
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink and Neale Hill, President of Ford Motor Company Africa.
Upon closer inspection it was clear that at least three of the fallen pylons had been vandalised, or there was an attempt to strip metal off them Brink says.
That particular powerline falls under the City of Tshwane, he points out.
It would seem as a preliminary indication that as one or two or three of them collapsed and the momentum created by that led to the collapse of other pylons which of course obstructed the N4 as well as Solomon Mahlangu.Cilliers Brink, Mayor - City of Tshwane
As I said to various journalists, I am not clearing the City in terms of saying this is solely because of criminal intervention although there's very strong indication of that... I would also like to see the maintenance schedules on those pylons and the condition they were in the last time they were inspected.Cilliers Brink, Mayor - City of Tshwane
Interestingly, there was another incident a day later where Eskom pylons were attacked at the R101... Whether they were stripped for metal or sabotaged there was unlawful interference, and they also collapsed.Cilliers Brink, Mayor - City of Tshwane
Brink emphasizes that the Tshwane lines carry electricity over bushy areas where many of the pylons are accessible only on foot.
Going forward he says, they will have to employ technology creatively as the private sector has done, to make sure that they can protect this electricity infrastructure.
Hill says the Ford plant was not manufacturing over the Easter weekend, but was gearing up to resume operations on Tuesday.
We lost an entire day's production and it certainly looks like we're going to be down for the whole of tomorrow (Wednesday) as well, and for the foreseeable future.Neale Hill, President - Ford Motor Company Africa
The power outage is a huge blow he says, especially in view of the recent launch of the new Ford Ranger.
The plant was producing 720 units a day and was in the early stages of ramping up production
We're in the very early stages of ramp-up, having just launched the new Ford Ranger following the investment that we made over the last couple of years of over $1 billion to completely modernise our plant... and take our capacity up to 200 000 units a year.Neale Hill, President - Ford Motor Company Africa
The demand for the new Ranger is phenomenal, not only in South Africa but also just over 100 markets that we export to... We also manufacture under contract to VW for the VW Amarok...Neale Hill, President - Ford Motor Company Africa
Scroll up to listen to the interviews with Brink and Hill
Aerial view: Fallen @Eskom_SA pylons along the N4 in Pretoria. @CityTshwane @tshwane_mayor pic.twitter.com/5Ja2DaU2VM' Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 10, 2023
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1031641107930772&set=pcb.1031629511265265
