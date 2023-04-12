Power restored to some areas of Tshwane, others waiting for new infrastructure





JOHANNESBURG - While the City of Tshwane has made significant progress towards the restoration of power to residents in Pretoria east and north, hundreds of others will have to wait for new infrastructure to be rebuilt in order to reconnect to the electricity grid.

Residents in more than 25 areas have been in the dark for 72 hours after seven powerlines collapsed on Sunday, apparently owing to vandalism.

The extent of the damage also led to the loss of 300 megawatts of power in a country battling to stabilise its electricity supply.

ALSO READ:

• City of Tshwane bolsters resources, teams to deal with power outages

• Tshwane powerline collapse caused by vandalism, theft – Brink

• Repairs to downed powerlines & restoring power likely to take some time - Brink

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visited the site of the destruction on Tuesday.

Only a few meters away from the busy N4 freeway, high-voltage overhead powerlines which stretch for kilometres can be seen nestled between the thick long grass.

Navigating the terrain is no easy task, as several wires from the powerlines which snapped as the seven pylons collapsed remain exposed.

There are visible signs of sabotage as the metal base of one of the steel towers has been deliberately cut off.

Electricity Minister Ramokgopa said that some areas had power.

"As indicated, there are three teams from Eskom working with the city to ensure that we restore and energise these areas as soon as possible."

The scale of the damage means that power in other areas will only be restored once the city has managed to rebuild new electricity pylons.

While the estimated time for restoration of power to all affected areas has not been made known yet, it has been restored to some areas:

• Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Mooikloof • Mooikloof Ridge, Mooiplaats • Moreleta • Newmark Estate • NG Church Moreleta, Olympus • Paramount Estates, Parkview Mall • Pretorius Park, Pretorius Park Ext 40 • Pyramid • Area Queenswood Rooiwal • Shere • Silver Fountains • Silver Lakes • Silver Stream Estate, Silver Wood Estate • Silvertondale Industrial, Six Fountains • Bergtuin • Boardwalk Manor • Boardwalk Meander • Boardwalk Villas • Bronberg • Bultfontein • Die Hoewes • Doornpoort • East Lynne • Equestria • Faerie Glen • Garsfontein • Grootvlei • Haakdoornfontein • Hazeldean • Honningneskrans • Jan Niemand Park • Kilner Park • Lombardy Estate • Lombardy Meander • Lusthoff • Lyttelton • Montana

This article first appeared on EWN : Power restored to some areas of Tshwane, others waiting for new infrastructure