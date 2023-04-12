A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation
Africa Melane interviews Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary at Communications Worker Union (CWU).
- Last week, the SABC reported that the Kaap Vaal Trust had made attempts to place the Post Office under liquidation, following a successful court application
- The uncertainty has naturally left many workers anxious and in a state of panic
- The South African Post Office is yet to release a statement
The South African Post Office (SAPO) has been placed under provisional liquidation on 9 February, reportedly owing R4.4 billion to creditors.
RELATED: 6000 jobs on the line as Post Office crumbles
Tshabalala weighs in:
- This is an issue that has been going on for over a year
- Creditors have found a way for Post Office to pay them
- The concern is how long the provisional liquidation will last, and when the Post Office will be financially stable and independent
- In February, the Post Office received a R4.4 billion bailout from National Treasury
- Tshabalala wants to have a conversation with SAPO to know how the debt will be settled and how the bailout will assist to ensure that it becomes financially stable
- The network is shrinking – 6000 jobs are still on the line
The matter will return to court on 1 June when the liquidation might be made final.
It is a very depressing time for our members and general workers in the South African Post Office.Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary – Communications Worker Union
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation
Source : https://www.facebook.com/PostOfficeSouthAfrica/photos/a.104340108296250/353013470095578/
