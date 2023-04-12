Tupperware is going out of business
Resident online trendspotter Barbara Friedman chats to Clarence Ford about today's trending topics. On the list is the end of an era.
Listen for details below.
Tupperware's share price plummeted by almost 50% since 3 April and the company might soon delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
• The 77-year-old business struggles to be dynamic
• The brand finds it difficult to attract younger customers who are environmentally conscious
• Funding isn't readily available for a declining business
'Tupperware' was created in the 1940s by Earl Tupper (yes, now the name makes sense) and rose to fame during the 1960s and 1970s with its famous 'Tupperware parties'.
On this decline in sales and growth, Tupperware's CEO comments, saying...
Tupperware has embarked on a journey to turn around our operations and today marks a critical step in addressing our capital and liquidity position. The company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the impacts of recent events, and we are taking immediate action to seek additional financing and address our financial position.Miguel Fernandez, CEO - Tupperware
It's the OG of food containers, the thing we used to describe other containers and it may be going out of business. There's status attached to still owning the OG, Tupperware.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire
People's online reactions reveal that in many homes, Tupperware (and their missing lids) have been a bonding agent between moms and their kids for years.
Watch how universally relatable 'Tupperware' love is to most of us (or rather, our moms)...
@lil.cully They love their tupperware more than they love you😭 #lilcully #comedy #pov #moms #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - Cullan Andrews🌻
@meggyrobo I love my moms good tupperware, anyone else 😂😅 #fyp #tupperware #moms #momtok #truth #funny #foryou #fyp #haha ♬ original sound - Mro
@beef_steew We’ve all done this! #foryoupage #fyp #foryou #fromme #mom #youshouldknow #dontmesswithmom ♬ Oops - Lawrence Welk & His Champagne Music
@kirplizationinsta Trust has been broken #tupperware #punjabitiktok #browngirl #browntiktok #desimom #desimoms #brownmom #brownmomsbelike #indiantiktok ♬ original sound - Your dad
@nurigallow Waars my Tupperware bakkies 🤣🇿🇦🙏 #tupperware #bakkies #momsoftiktok #tiktokcomedyclub #tiktokmoms #capetowncreator #capetownmom #mzansicomedy #capetowncomedy #momedy ♬ original sound - Mooiste_vrou
@roqensos_matney Cred: @ZayaanFour …Moms and their Tupperware🥲 #fyp #foryoupage #brown #relatable #mom #jokes #greenscreen #viral #tiktoksa #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - Blameitonkway
If this does happen because the company can't secure funding, it'll be 'the end of an era'.
Now, who's going to tell their mom this news?
