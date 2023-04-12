'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'
John Maytham interviews Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.
- One month ago, Gupta brothers were arrested and the South African government delivered a formal extradition request
- That request had been denied
- The decision was made in February, but was only communicated to our government this past Thursday, 6 April
In June of last year (2022), news broke that the Gupta brothers – Rajesh and Atul – had been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Following their arrest, the South African government delivered a formal extradition request, which would ensure that they'd be returned to the country to face their charges.
That request has been denied.
RELATED: Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA
Van Vuuren says that the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi and the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr Ronald Lamola are to blame as processes weren't adequately followed when submitting the extradition request.
He adds that when the UAE has a lack of confidence in SA, it makes it easier for the UAE to pick up on mistakes and in the end makes it easier for them to ensure that the process is rejected.
Our politicians need to stand up against the UAE to ensure that the Guptas are charged for their crimes.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets
We in fact had not submitted the correct documents.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets
They're [UAE] working with South African officials who they've anticipated are going to mess this up and quite frankly, we clearly have.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets
That's the pressure we need to put on our politicians...to say to them 'we're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process'.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IeUE4jAGsQ
More from Local
Should the lifespan of coal-fired power stations be extended?
A decision must soon be made; do we shut down our old, inefficient coal-fired power stations or do we try to refurbish them?Read More
Charges against Hillary Gardee murder accused provisionally withdrawn
This means the men accused of killing former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee's daughter are free for now.Read More
Why is South Africa not renewing 178 000 Zimbabwean work permits?
Three civil society organisations have launched separate legal challenges against the termination of the special permit.Read More
G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape
The company, which has sought to exonerate itself from any wrongdoing, also apologised to Parliament for not appearing last week.Read More
Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019)
John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe.Read More
Gift of Givers hostage negotiator in Mali to negotiate release of Swellendam man
South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer was abducted in Libya six years ago.Read More
Opposition parties cautious on DA leader Steenhuisen's 'Moonshot Pact' call
In his DA leadership victory speech 10 days ago, John Steenhuisen called for opposition parties to band together as part of his Moonshot Pact to avoid an ANC-EFF power deal in 2024.Read More
Ramokgopa warns SA to brace for 'an exceptionally difficult winter'
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned of a dark and cold winter if Eskom's grid remained constrained, saying that Eskom needed about 66,000 megawatts to bridge the gap between demand and supply.Read More
'We can’t keep losing lives': Call for probe into mass vehicle pile-ups
The Road Freight Association wants authorities to investigate the underlying cause, not the symptoms.Read More
More from World
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine
According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine.Read More
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'
Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global economic outlook.Read More
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue'
The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue.Read More
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight
The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window.Read More
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit?
Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate.Read More
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)
Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.Read More
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis?
4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise.Read More
A family in France found an old painting in their home was actually worth $850k!
A family in France found out that a painting hanging in their TV room was over 400 years old and worth a fortune.Read More
Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member
International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
More from Politics
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine
According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine.Read More
The Midday Report Express: G4S appears before Parliament over Bester escape
All the news you need to know.Read More
Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019)
John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe.Read More
Opposition parties cautious on DA leader Steenhuisen's 'Moonshot Pact' call
In his DA leadership victory speech 10 days ago, John Steenhuisen called for opposition parties to band together as part of his Moonshot Pact to avoid an ANC-EFF power deal in 2024.Read More
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'
Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global economic outlook.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination
Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis
Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.Read More