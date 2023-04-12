'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'





John Maytham interviews Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.

One month ago, Gupta brothers were arrested and the South African government delivered a formal extradition request

That request had been denied

The decision was made in February, but was only communicated to our government this past Thursday, 6 April

In June of last year (2022), news broke that the Gupta brothers – Rajesh and Atul – had been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Following their arrest, the South African government delivered a formal extradition request, which would ensure that they'd be returned to the country to face their charges.

That request has been denied.

FILE: A screenshot from the trailer of the documentary film 'How to Steal a Country'. Image: Youtube.

Van Vuuren says that the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi and the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr Ronald Lamola are to blame as processes weren't adequately followed when submitting the extradition request.

He adds that when the UAE has a lack of confidence in SA, it makes it easier for the UAE to pick up on mistakes and in the end makes it easier for them to ensure that the process is rejected.

Our politicians need to stand up against the UAE to ensure that the Guptas are charged for their crimes. Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets

We in fact had not submitted the correct documents. Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets

They're [UAE] working with South African officials who they've anticipated are going to mess this up and quite frankly, we clearly have. Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets

That's the pressure we need to put on our politicians...to say to them 'we're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process'. Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets

