Opposition parties cautious on DA leader Steenhuisen's 'Moonshot Pact' call





CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties are adopting a cautious approach to Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen’s call for them to be part of a collective pact to unseat the African National Congress (ANC) in next year’s election.

While the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Freedom Front Plus say they will take up his invitation for a national convention on coalitions, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) said that it would not agree to entering a coalition before an election.

In his DA leadership victory speech 10 days ago, Steenhuisen called for opposition parties to band together as part of his Moonshot Pact to avoid an ANC-EFF power deal in 2024.

The three largest opposition parties after the DA and EFF, said that they were not closed to Steenhuisen’s invitation to discuss his so-called Moonshot Pact.

While the IFP said that it was open to discussions, like the United Democratic Movement (UDM), it was cautioning the DA not to adopt a big brother approach to the talks.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said that it was too soon to throw his party’s weight behind Steenhuisen’s ideal.

"I will attend, but I first want to see what the details are before we as a party will commit ourselves to something."

ACDP deputy leader, Wayne Thring, said that Steenhuisen appeared to want to take control of an initiative started by UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa.

"Any opposition party Moonshot political process that fails to be inclusive and fails to properly consult, and where one party positions itself as superior to others, will be left hanging in space."

Steenhuisen has given parties until the weekend to respond to his invitation when he said that he would also announce the next steps of his Moonshot ideal.

