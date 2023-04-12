



Some in the Johannesburg coalition feel Amad's selection was a mistake

If ousted, Amad would be the city's third mayor to be dropped in as many months

Johannesburg has had six mayors since Herman Mashaba's resignation in 2019

The political landscape in Gauteng has been in disarray for what seems like forever and there appears to be no end in sight as the current mayor of Johannesburg looks set to be shown the door.

Speaking to the Sunday newspapers, ANC Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the election of Thapelo Amad of al-Jamah as Johannesburg mayor may have been a mistake.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has also voiced concerns with Amad's selection.

ActionSA have taken the issue a step further and on Tuesday announced that it had tabled a motion of no confidence against Amad.

I think that Mayor Thapelo Ahmed's days are numbered. Ndaedzo Nethonzhe, EWN reporter

It's just a mess. If you look at what is happening in the municipalities around Gauteng as far as these coalition agreements are concerned. Ndaedzo Nethonzhe, EWN reporter

The campaign against Amad is but the latest sign of a chaotic political climate in Gauteng, as Johannesburg's sister cities Tshwane and Ekurhuleni face similar leadership issues. In the past few months, both those metro have also seen a game of leadership musical chairs play out as mayors get removed and replaced.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019)