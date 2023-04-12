Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
Should the lifespan of coal-fired power stations be extended? A decision must soon be made; do we shut down our old, inefficient coal-fired power stations or do we try to refurbish them? 12 April 2023 1:00 PM
Charges against Hillary Gardee murder accused provisionally withdrawn This means the men accused of killing former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee's daughter are free for no... 12 April 2023 12:13 PM
View all Local
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
The Midday Report Express: G4S appears before Parliament over Bester escape All the news you need to know. 12 April 2023 1:38 PM
Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019) John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe. 12 April 2023 11:32 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'. 12 April 2023 11:23 AM
Tupperware is going out of business The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding. 12 April 2023 10:33 AM
A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation The South African Post Office is yet to release a statement. 12 April 2023 9:00 AM
View all Business
Tips on how to secure your child's financial future Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success. 12 April 2023 3:14 PM
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people? Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over lo... 11 April 2023 8:57 PM
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards 11 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race It's hilarious how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (36) doesn't seem to hold back when competing against other parents. 12 April 2023 9:56 AM
'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup' Cape Town will host the first ever Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July to the 6th of August. 11 April 2023 8:10 PM
View all Sport
Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard 'Mama we made it!' Lloyiso shares his excitement of being on a billboard in Times Square in New York. 12 April 2023 1:40 PM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc

12 April 2023 11:23 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Twitter Inc
Elon Musk

Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.

Yesterday, Twitter CEO (and the second-richest man in the world) Elon Musk tweeted out a cryptic message, simply posting 'X'.

RELATED: Elon Musk says 'many mistakes' made since Twitter takeover

What's the meaning behind the tweet?

Well, Twitter has ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly formed firm called X Corp.

The app may soon change its name from 'Twitter' to 'X'.

The South African/Canadian/American billionaire has previously suggested that buying Twitter would be a catalyst for creating X, an 'everything app' similar to Tencent’s WeChat.

It's like a game for the richest kid in the world.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Maybe... the platform Twitter will no longer be called Twitter. Everything will be called 'X'. Let's see if I'm right.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc




More from Business

teacherphoto

Tupperware is going out of business

12 April 2023 10:33 AM

The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding.

Read More

A South African Post Office. Picture: Supplied

A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation

12 April 2023 9:00 AM

The South African Post Office is yet to release a statement.

Read More

FILE: Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, during his visits to Kriel and Duvha power stations on 20 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

Ramokgopa warns SA to brace for 'an exceptionally difficult winter'

12 April 2023 7:51 AM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned of a dark and cold winter if Eskom's grid remained constrained, saying that Eskom needed about 66,000 megawatts to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

Read More

At least three of the seven pylons that collapsed near Pretoria show signs of vandalism says City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Image: Pro Med Emergency Medical Services on Facebook

Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch

11 April 2023 10:19 PM

Parts of the capital city are without power after seven pylons collapsed near Pretoria over the weekend. Evidence suggest criminality was involved.

Read More

@ ximagination/123rf.com

Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

11 April 2023 8:57 PM

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Read More

R5 coins © paperstreetdesign/123rf.com

Banks still benefiting from rate hikes but bracing for future losses - analyst

11 April 2023 8:41 PM

While households are feeling the pain of interest rate hikes, banks are not yet affected by an increase in bad debt says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex Chair).

Read More

Image of chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at the release of the IMF's April 2023 World Economic Outlook @IMFNews

IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'

11 April 2023 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global economic outlook.

Read More

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal

6 April 2023 10:12 PM

The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.

Read More

Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook

Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms

6 April 2023 9:11 PM

A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.

Read More

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

6 April 2023 8:17 PM

Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.

Read More

EWN Highlights

Reseachers devise methods to fine-tune cancer treatment for individual patients

12 April 2023 6:27 PM

NGO raises concerns over homeless people in Cape Town as winter approaches

12 April 2023 5:57 PM

CWU demands to see how SA Post Office will spend R2.4bn bailout from Treasury

12 April 2023 5:54 PM

