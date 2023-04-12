Charges against Hillary Gardee murder accused provisionally withdrawn
JOHANNESBURG - The charges against the four men arrested for allegedly killing Hillary Gardee have been provisionally withdrawn.
This means the men accused of killing former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary general Godrich Gardee's daughter are free - for now.
READ:
- Hillary Gardee murder case back in court as 2 accused to conclude bail bids
The suspects were released from custody after a hearing in the Nelspruit High Court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning.
Gardee was kidnapped this time last year and her body was found four days later at a plantation in Sabie outside Mmbombela.
Her father sought to sue the Department of Justice for R18 million last year after investigations found that one of her suspected killers was released on parole for a serious crime.
The Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority's Monica Nyuswa said the reason for the withdrawal was because witnesses in the matter were not willing to testify.
"Then the director of public prosecution office in Mpumalanga took a decision to provisionally withdraw the charges against the four."
This article first appeared on EWN : Charges against Hillary Gardee murder accused provisionally withdrawn
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
