Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats to professional MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk.
The skilful fighter and mother of two from Cape Town is currently preparing for the 102nd edition of the EFC tournament taking place on 13 April.
She has been fighting and training for eight years.
[MMA] has helped me overcome a lot in my life. It’s been a big life-changing thing for my family, and I encourage anybody to try a class or get involved in mixed martial arts.Crystal Van Wyk, professional MMA fighter
She recently returned to South Africa from the USA where she started a gym as a non-profit venture to assist people struggling with addiction and other issues.
Van Wyk took inspiration from that project and started her own free training program in Cape Town at Active Life gym with her husband and trainer.
The Battleroom Fight 4 Triumph runs twice a week, allowing people to share their passion for martial arts as well as its positive benefits with the community.
[People] can do mixed martial arts and express themselves. They have the opportunity to just come there and be part of a community.Crystal Van Wyk, professional MMA fighter
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/gloves-fighter-fight-sports-3311299/
More from Sport
[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race
It's hilarious how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (36) doesn't seem to hold back when competing against other parents.Read More
'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup'
Cape Town will host the first ever Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July to the 6th of August.Read More
'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members were held back in country pending money allegedly owed to the hotel owner by club chairman Abram Sello.Read More
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years
Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he believes they're now back on track.Read More
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds'
Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More
SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage'
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.Read More
'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach
Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall.Read More