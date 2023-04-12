Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts





Liezel van der Westhuizen chats to professional MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk.

The skilful fighter and mother of two from Cape Town is currently preparing for the 102nd edition of the EFC tournament taking place on 13 April.

She has been fighting and training for eight years.

[MMA] has helped me overcome a lot in my life. It’s been a big life-changing thing for my family, and I encourage anybody to try a class or get involved in mixed martial arts. Crystal Van Wyk, professional MMA fighter

She recently returned to South Africa from the USA where she started a gym as a non-profit venture to assist people struggling with addiction and other issues.

Van Wyk took inspiration from that project and started her own free training program in Cape Town at Active Life gym with her husband and trainer.

The Battleroom Fight 4 Triumph runs twice a week, allowing people to share their passion for martial arts as well as its positive benefits with the community.

[People] can do mixed martial arts and express themselves. They have the opportunity to just come there and be part of a community. Crystal Van Wyk, professional MMA fighter

