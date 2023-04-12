



The continued fallout of fugitive Thabo Bester is the top story on The Midday Report today.

Private security company G4S has finally appeared before Parliament to answer questions about Bester's escape from Mangaung Prison.

Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's parliament reporter Babalo Ndenze.

[G4S is] saying that 'we not really culpable, but we have dealt with officials who were found to have broken proper procedures.' Babalo Ndenze, EWN's Parliament Reporter

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) are set to visit Mangaung and Richard Mamabolo, POPCRU's spokesperson, joined Wiener to speak to their expectations.

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Charges against Hillary Gardee murder accused provisionally withdrawn.

The High Court hears Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s submissions over the Zim Exemption Permit.

Scroll up for full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: G4S appears before Parliament over Bester escape