Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard
“Mama I made it!” says South African musician Loyiso Gijana, more popularly known as Lloyiso, as he lights up a billboard in Times Square in New York.
The billboard, by Spotify, was to promote his debut EP, Seasons.
He took to his social media to share the excitement of seeing himself on a Time Square billboard.
Singer, songwriter and former Idols contestant is known for his stellar vocals.
Just last year he went viral for his rendition of Adele’s _Easy On Me. _To date, the cover has over eight million views on YouTube.
Fans were quick to share their excitement with heartfelt congratulatory messages.
Lloyiso to the world🚀🚀🚀🚀🎊❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥💯' Motšhitšhi wa dinose (@NoFlex_Zone3) April 9, 2023
One year after his first visit to NYC, @lloyiso_rsa gets the Times Square billboard 💪🏻 https://t.co/JLlaWbDfX2' Andrew Goldstone (@agoldstonenyc) April 9, 2023
What a time to be alive😭❤️❤️❤️' Agapé Timbela (@agapetimbela) April 9, 2023
I found out about this man through TikTok and here he is now... Love to see it 🙌🏿 https://t.co/ansYFqL45z' Lesley (@tynie626) April 9, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard
Source : https://twitter.com/Lloyiso_rsa/status/1645100889839894531
