Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard

12 April 2023 1:40 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Lloyiso

'Mama we made it!' Lloyiso shares his excitement of being on a billboard in Times Square in New York.

“Mama I made it!” says South African musician Loyiso Gijana, more popularly known as Lloyiso, as he lights up a billboard in Times Square in New York.

The billboard, by Spotify, was to promote his debut EP, Seasons.

He took to his social media to share the excitement of seeing himself on a Time Square billboard.

Singer, songwriter and former Idols contestant is known for his stellar vocals.

Just last year he went viral for his rendition of Adele’s _Easy On Me. _To date, the cover has over eight million views on YouTube.

Fans were quick to share their excitement with heartfelt congratulatory messages.


This article first appeared on 947 : Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard




