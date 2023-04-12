Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Ed Stoddard on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Investment Conference.
- The fifth South Africa Investment Conference kicks off in Johannesburg on Thursday
- It takes place against the backdrop of reintroduced Stage 6 loadshedding and all the other problems the country faces
The fifth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) takes place in Johannesburg on Thursday 13 April.
The event is the final leg of the current investment drive to attract R1.2 trillion over five years.
Since the first investment conference in 2018, South Africa has attracted R1.14 trillion in commitments, SAIC says.
Among the statements on the website making the case for investing here, is this one:
Opportunities abound, with a focus on infrastructure development in areas such as transportation, water, roads and electricity, with electricity generation expected to grow by 6 800 MW over the medium term, thanks to the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.South Africa Investment Conference
This particular statement about our infrastructure and electricity generation would make the average South African raise their eyebrows.
In an article for Daily Maverick, journalist Ed Stoddard describes the now-annual conference as "a theatre of the absurd".
RELATED: IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'
In what way is South Africa competing with "the best in the world” he asks, before reeling off a list of the country's shortcomings.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stoddard on The Money Show.
A cynic might say that South Africa doesn't have an investment case because it's becoming such a basket case.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
The problem here too, I think, is the fact that everything is going wrong almost simultaneously. Loadshedding is the most egregious example of this, but you can look at Transnet, you can look at the roads, you can look at general service delivery...Ed Stoddard, Journalist
There is also the fact that the economy is expected to barely grow this year and in fact, Stoddard ventures, is in a stagflationary spiral.
And I expect that the economy in the quarter that's just finished, fell into recession... So you have a recession, stagflation, astonishing unemployment, all these issues, and it becomes very difficult to convince foreign investors to come and sink their hard-earned capital into your economyEd Stoddard, Journalist
Stoddard says he doesn't expect much as the President Cyril Ramaphosa launches his investment summit on Thursday.
A few pledges or promises are to be expected, but these don't necessarily translate into tangible investment on the ground he points out.
And of course SAIC is taking place against the backdrop of reintroduced Stage 6 loadshedding.
For example, who's going to build a new factory here, who's going to build a smelter... the kinds of things that are incredibly power-intensive... and a lot of the money that's being spent now for example too, is being spent to mitigate the effects of loadshedding....Ed Stoddard, Journalist
Scroll to the top to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'?
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=532260839078002&set=pb.100068822726429.-2207520000.
More from Business
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?
Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.Read More
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?
Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
Post Office in liquidation: My proposal to save it still stands says ex-CEO
18 months ago, ex-Sapo CEO Mark Barnes (Purple Group Chair) submitted a 'self-solving' plan for the South African Post Office, but government simply ignored it.Read More
Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc
Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'.Read More
Tupperware is going out of business
The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding.Read More
A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation
The South African Post Office is yet to release a statement.Read More
Ramokgopa warns SA to brace for 'an exceptionally difficult winter'
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned of a dark and cold winter if Eskom's grid remained constrained, saying that Eskom needed about 66,000 megawatts to bridge the gap between demand and supply.Read More
Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch
Parts of the capital city are without power after seven pylons collapsed near Pretoria over the weekend. Evidence suggest criminality was involved.Read More
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?
Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.Read More
More from Politics
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?
Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.Read More
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'
'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets.Read More
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine
According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine.Read More
The Midday Report Express: G4S appears before Parliament over Bester escape
All the news you need to know.Read More
Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019)
John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe.Read More
Opposition parties cautious on DA leader Steenhuisen's 'Moonshot Pact' call
In his DA leadership victory speech 10 days ago, John Steenhuisen called for opposition parties to band together as part of his Moonshot Pact to avoid an ANC-EFF power deal in 2024.Read More
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'
Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global economic outlook.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination
Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed.Read More
More from World
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?
Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.Read More
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'
'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets.Read More
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine
According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine.Read More
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'
Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global economic outlook.Read More
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue'
The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue.Read More
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight
The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window.Read More
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit?
Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate.Read More
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)
Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.Read More
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis?
4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise.Read More