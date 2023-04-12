Tips on how to secure your child's financial future

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
Should the lifespan of coal-fired power stations be extended? A decision must soon be made; do we shut down our old, inefficient coal-fired power stations or do we try to refurbish them? 12 April 2023 1:00 PM
Charges against Hillary Gardee murder accused provisionally withdrawn This means the men accused of killing former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee's daughter are free for no... 12 April 2023 12:13 PM
View all Local
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
The Midday Report Express: G4S appears before Parliament over Bester escape All the news you need to know. 12 April 2023 1:38 PM
Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019) John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe. 12 April 2023 11:32 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'. 12 April 2023 11:23 AM
Tupperware is going out of business The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding. 12 April 2023 10:33 AM
A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation The South African Post Office is yet to release a statement. 12 April 2023 9:00 AM
View all Business
Tips on how to secure your child's financial future Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success. 12 April 2023 3:14 PM
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people? Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over lo... 11 April 2023 8:57 PM
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards 11 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race It's hilarious how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (36) doesn't seem to hold back when competing against other parents. 12 April 2023 9:56 AM
'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup' Cape Town will host the first ever Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July to the 6th of August. 11 April 2023 8:10 PM
View all Sport
Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard 'Mama we made it!' Lloyiso shares his excitement of being on a billboard in Times Square in New York. 12 April 2023 1:40 PM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Tips on how to secure your child's financial future

12 April 2023 3:14 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Money saving tips
how to start saving

Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member.

Mother teaches young daughter saving 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

When you enter the world of parenthood, your child becomes your number one priority.

Making sure they are financially secured is of utmost importance.

Many parents don't want their children to grow up under trying financial circumstances like they did.

Even though many South African families are finding it difficult to cope during this tough economic climate, parents should still do all they can to set their children up for future financial success.

Whether you have R100 or R1000 to put aside for them, let us build on the idea of the mindset of I want them to be financially savvy and have a good level of understanding what a budget is. They must understand what savings and investments are. The number one thing is for a parent is to realise their role in that.

Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank

We are talking about a mindset. One of the responsibilities that parents have is securing their child's financial future through knowledge.

Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank

To summarise...

  • As a parent, make the time to educate yourself about financial matters so that you can impart that knowledge to your children

  • Every cent counts, so save whatever you can for their future

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




12 April 2023 3:14 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Money saving tips
how to start saving

More from Lifestyle

teacherphoto

Tupperware is going out of business

12 April 2023 10:33 AM

The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

11 April 2023 8:57 PM

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way

11 April 2023 11:10 AM

This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KIA nabs its first World Performance Car Award with an EV

11 April 2023 8:54 AM

In a category dominated by petrol guzzlers, KIA's win is a welcome boon for EVs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!

11 April 2023 8:48 AM

11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: seventyfour74/123rf

How positive parenting can help parents and children

10 April 2023 9:57 AM

Jane Dutton in conversation with Jonathan Hoffenberg from the Parent Centre on how positive parenting can enable development and violence prevention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Wikimedia Commons Cala cala_maffia

Ramen or good o'l soup? Here's the winter food trends to watch

10 April 2023 7:53 AM

Zain Johnson is in conversation with Tessa Purdon regarding the latest winter food trends in South Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ toa55/123rf.com

SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival

8 April 2023 6:38 PM

Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of reckless overtaking footage in municipal vehicle, Oudtshoorn, shared by Arrive Alive @_ArriveAlive

Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking

8 April 2023 5:41 PM

The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook

Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms

6 April 2023 9:11 PM

A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc

Business

Gift of Givers hostage negotiator in Mali to negotiate release of Swellendam man

Local

Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019)

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Reseachers devise methods to fine-tune cancer treatment for individual patients

12 April 2023 6:27 PM

NGO raises concerns over homeless people in Cape Town as winter approaches

12 April 2023 5:57 PM

CWU demands to see how SA Post Office will spend R2.4bn bailout from Treasury

12 April 2023 5:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA