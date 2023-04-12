Tips on how to secure your child's financial future





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member.

When you enter the world of parenthood, your child becomes your number one priority.

Making sure they are financially secured is of utmost importance.

Many parents don't want their children to grow up under trying financial circumstances like they did.

Even though many South African families are finding it difficult to cope during this tough economic climate, parents should still do all they can to set their children up for future financial success.

Whether you have R100 or R1000 to put aside for them, let us build on the idea of the mindset of I want them to be financially savvy and have a good level of understanding what a budget is. They must understand what savings and investments are. The number one thing is for a parent is to realise their role in that. Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank

We are talking about a mindset. One of the responsibilities that parents have is securing their child's financial future through knowledge. Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank

To summarise...

As a parent, make the time to educate yourself about financial matters so that you can impart that knowledge to your children

Every cent counts, so save whatever you can for their future

