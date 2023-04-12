'This is a 50-year-old problem' - Thousands of fish dying in Hartbeespoort Dam





John Perlman spoke to CEO of the Harties Foundation, Rudy Joles.

Hartbeespoort Dam covered in water hyacinths on 31 January 2023. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Local community newspaper, Kormorant, reported on Tuesday that thousands of fish have died in the Hartbeespoort Dam this week.

The cause of the mass deaths is currently being investigated.

The report quotes Casper Kruger of Hartbeespoort Optimum Fisheries and Research, who explained that he suspects a lack of oxygen in the water, due to hyacinth coverage, caused the deaths.

Kruger said he has requested that samples be taken of the water and that tests be done on dead and alive fish.

He also found lice on some of the fish and this usually meant their immune system had been compromised.

This is not a new problem. This is a 50-year-old problem and unfortunately, it is reaching very deadly levels at this stage. It's a combination of hyacinth cover, at this stage it's about 1000 hectares of the dam, and coupled with sewage inflows are leading to a lack of oxygen and fish are dying by the hundreds. Rudy Joles, CEO - Harties Foundation

The problem with hyacinth is that there is not a sustainable solution. Communities are cleaning it up, but the moment it looks better, everybody stops and the funding dries up at the same time. Rudy Joles, CEO - Harties Foundation

Hyacinth is an alien plant species that re-generates quicker than it can be removed

The purple flowers were brought here from the Amazon basin for ornamental purposes in aquariums

It is unclear how it found its way into the dam

