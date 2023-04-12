'This is a 50-year-old problem' - Thousands of fish dying in Hartbeespoort Dam
John Perlman spoke to CEO of the Harties Foundation, Rudy Joles.
Local community newspaper, Kormorant, reported on Tuesday that thousands of fish have died in the Hartbeespoort Dam this week.
The cause of the mass deaths is currently being investigated.
The report quotes Casper Kruger of Hartbeespoort Optimum Fisheries and Research, who explained that he suspects a lack of oxygen in the water, due to hyacinth coverage, caused the deaths.
Kruger said he has requested that samples be taken of the water and that tests be done on dead and alive fish.
He also found lice on some of the fish and this usually meant their immune system had been compromised.
This is not a new problem. This is a 50-year-old problem and unfortunately, it is reaching very deadly levels at this stage. It's a combination of hyacinth cover, at this stage it's about 1000 hectares of the dam, and coupled with sewage inflows are leading to a lack of oxygen and fish are dying by the hundreds.Rudy Joles, CEO - Harties Foundation
The problem with hyacinth is that there is not a sustainable solution. Communities are cleaning it up, but the moment it looks better, everybody stops and the funding dries up at the same time.Rudy Joles, CEO - Harties Foundation
- Hyacinth is an alien plant species that re-generates quicker than it can be removed
- The purple flowers were brought here from the Amazon basin for ornamental purposes in aquariums
- It is unclear how it found its way into the dam
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Post Office in liquidation: My proposal to save it still stands says ex-CEO
18 months ago, ex-Sapo CEO Mark Barnes (Purple Group Chair) submitted a 'self-solving' plan for the South African Post Office, but government simply ignored it.Read More
Thousands sign petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets
The petition, initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, say further attacks and deaths can be prevented if government takes action.Read More
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'
'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets.Read More
Should the lifespan of coal-fired power stations be extended?
A decision must soon be made; do we shut down our old, inefficient coal-fired power stations or do we try to refurbish them?Read More
Charges against Hillary Gardee murder accused provisionally withdrawn
This means the men accused of killing former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee's daughter are free for now.Read More
Why is South Africa not renewing 178 000 Zimbabwean work permits?
Three civil society organisations have launched separate legal challenges against the termination of the special permit.Read More
G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape
The company, which has sought to exonerate itself from any wrongdoing, also apologised to Parliament for not appearing last week.Read More
Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019)
John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe.Read More
Gift of Givers hostage negotiator in Mali to negotiate release of Swellendam man
South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer was abducted in Libya six years ago.Read More