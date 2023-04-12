Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Post Office in liquidation: My proposal to save it still stands says ex-CEO 18 months ago, ex-Sapo CEO Mark Barnes (Purple Group Chair) submitted a 'self-solving' plan for the South African Post Office, but... 12 April 2023 7:33 PM
Thousands sign petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets The petition, initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, say further attacks and deaths can be prevented if government takes action... 12 April 2023 5:48 PM
'This is a 50-year-old problem' - Thousands of fish dying in Hartbeespoort Dam It's suspected that a lack of oxygen in the water, due to hyacinth coverage, is causing the mass deaths. 12 April 2023 5:07 PM
View all Local
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato? Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to b... 12 April 2023 9:20 PM
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'? Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick articl... 12 April 2023 8:59 PM
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
View all Politics
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'. 12 April 2023 11:23 AM
Tupperware is going out of business The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding. 12 April 2023 10:33 AM
View all Business
Tips on how to secure your child's financial future Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success. 12 April 2023 3:14 PM
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people? Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over lo... 11 April 2023 8:57 PM
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards 11 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qu... 12 April 2023 7:44 PM
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race It's hilarious how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (36) doesn't seem to hold back when competing against other parents. 12 April 2023 9:56 AM
View all Sport
Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard 'Mama we made it!' Lloyiso shares his excitement of being on a billboard in Times Square in New York. 12 April 2023 1:40 PM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Thousands sign petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets

12 April 2023 5:48 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Pit bull ban

The petition, initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, say further attacks and deaths can be prevented if government takes action.

John Maytham spoke to Public Relations Officer at the National Council of SPCAs, Keshvi Nair.

A happy chappy pit bull. Picture: Pixabay.com
A happy chappy pit bull. Picture: Pixabay.com

At least 130, 000 people have signed a petition calling for the ban on pit bulls as domestic pets.

The petition, initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, was handed over to the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza.

The Foundation is calling for an immediate ban following an incident in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2022, where a 10-year-old was killed by two of his family's pit bulls.

They say further attacks and unnecessary deaths can be prevented if the government takes decisive steps.

Didiza has met with the Foundation and has said that government is concerned, and that they are working on a way to find a solution to this matter.

The Animal Matters Amendment Act 42 of 1993, strictly holds owners of these animals accountable. There are only three circumstances that would exempt an owner from being held accountable and that is if they were not in control of the animal at the time of the attack, if the animal was incited to attack or if the victim was on the property or somewhere where they had no authorisation or permission to be.

Keshvi Nair, Public Relations Officer - National Council of SPCAs

If you are found guilty, you can face imprisonment, a fine or both. Your animal can be taken away from you. The court will issue an order to say that you may not have this animal anymore, the animal should or should not be destroyed, and whether you will be able to own animals in the future.

Keshvi Nair, Public Relations Officer - National Council of SPCAs

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Thousands sign petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
