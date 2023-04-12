Thousands sign petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets
John Maytham spoke to Public Relations Officer at the National Council of SPCAs, Keshvi Nair.
At least 130, 000 people have signed a petition calling for the ban on pit bulls as domestic pets.
The petition, initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, was handed over to the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza.
The Foundation is calling for an immediate ban following an incident in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2022, where a 10-year-old was killed by two of his family's pit bulls.
They say further attacks and unnecessary deaths can be prevented if the government takes decisive steps.
Didiza has met with the Foundation and has said that government is concerned, and that they are working on a way to find a solution to this matter.
Click on the link to sign pic.twitter.com/HdpJCua5aj' Sizwe Kupelo Foundation (@SKFoundationSA) November 17, 2022
The Animal Matters Amendment Act 42 of 1993, strictly holds owners of these animals accountable. There are only three circumstances that would exempt an owner from being held accountable and that is if they were not in control of the animal at the time of the attack, if the animal was incited to attack or if the victim was on the property or somewhere where they had no authorisation or permission to be.Keshvi Nair, Public Relations Officer - National Council of SPCAs
If you are found guilty, you can face imprisonment, a fine or both. Your animal can be taken away from you. The court will issue an order to say that you may not have this animal anymore, the animal should or should not be destroyed, and whether you will be able to own animals in the future.Keshvi Nair, Public Relations Officer - National Council of SPCAs
