'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach, Jerry Tshabalala says has a dream of making his side the best women’s club team in the world.
Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qualifiers and the CAF Women’s Champions League last season.
Speaking on #MSW, Tshabalala says the team has come a long way, but they have their sights set on even greater success.
When I first took over, I wanted to make Sundowns one of the best teams in Africa. In 2012 the team was nowhere and one year later we were champions of the country. We want to make this one of the best teams in the world now.Jerry Tshabalala, Coach - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies
We are in the top 30 teams in the world, and we need to be competing with the likes of Chelsea and being in the top 5 in the world. To be successful you must be grounded and humble. We just want to keep winning and that’s in our culture in the clubJerry Tshabalala, Coach - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies
Sundowns are facing some stiff opposition in the league this season with UWC currently two points ahead of the defending champions and have yet to drop any points in their seven games so far.
Tshabalala though is confident in his team’s abilities.
We must be honest and say that UWC has been consistent in the past few seasons. It’s good for the team to collect as many points as possible in the first part of the season. We are very fortunate as a team because the chairman has organised for us to have a psychologist in every week to help us with the mindset of and mental approach to the game. I am confident that we will put a run together soonJerry Tshabalala - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Coach
Their next game in the league is against City Lads Ladies on Saturday.
Watch below for the full interview with Jerry Tshabalala:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach
