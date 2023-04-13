



JOHANNESBURG - Convicted criminal Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrived back in South Africa on Thursday morning.

The pair were caught in Tanzania last Friday, after being on the run since Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year, where Bester was serving a life sentence for murder and a series of rape charges.

Last month, GroundUp blew the lid on Bester's escape.

In case you have missed key details in what has become a story full of twists and turns, here is an Eyewitness News summary of the main developments since last month's confirmation by the Department of Correctional Services that Bester had indeed escaped prison.

25 March 2023 - Correctional Services confirms Bester's escape

27 March 2023 - SAPS announces murder case has been opened against Bester

This was after it emerged that Bester could have killed someone during his plot to escape prison.

27 March 2023 - Spotlight on Nandipha's family begins

28 March 2023 - Questions begin to swirl on then Mangaung Prison managers, G4S

30 March - Government says it's 'embarrassed' by Thabo Bester's escape

5 April - Thabo Bester's mother speaks out

8 April - Thabo Bester and Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

9 April - Dr Nandipha Magudumana's dad enters the fray

Fast-forward a few days later, he is officially charged with murder and appears in court.

9 April - Police announce more arrests, including G4S employees

10 April - SA delegation arrives in Tanzania to facilitate repatriation

11 April - G4S accounts to Parliament over Bester's escape, and more details emerge

13 April - Bester and Nandipha arrive back in SA

- Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana back in SA after Tanzania capture

ALSO WATCH: The vehicle Thabo Bester used in supposed failed escape plan

This article first appeared on EWN : Thabo Bester: A timeline of what you need to know, from escape to re-arrest