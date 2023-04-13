



Zain Johnson spoke to Barbara Friedman about this miraculous story and other trending topics.

A woman in Texas believed to be missing for two days was found alive in a car underwater.

A fisher saw the tip of the roof of the Jeep Wrangler submerged in the large lake.

Upon calling for help, a tow truck pulled the vehicle out of the water and it was at this moment that they saw someone inside the car.

The circumstances surrounding this unbelievable discovery that took place on Good Friday morning are still unknown.

All we know is that what started out as a salvage job, became a rescue mission.

The hardtop Jeep Wrangler is actually regarded as waterproof. She seemed to be underwater overnight and lived to tell the tale. It is quite a remarkable and miraculous story. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Missing woman found alive after being pulled from a submerged Jeep