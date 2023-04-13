The Midday Report Express: 'State knew about Bester's escape' - Justice Cameron
The continuing saga of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana is the headliner on The Midday Report today. Having been apprehended in Tanzania over the Easter weekend, the pair was successfully extradited to Park Road police station in Bloemfontein earlier today.
The fallout of the escape continues in Parliament as day two of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services briefing pushes forward. Damning testimony from Justice Edwin Cameron regarding the escape shows that the government was aware of issues with G4S management months ago, but failed to act.
The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS), of which Cameron is the head, had investigated the 'death' of Bester and was aware months ago that the body presumed to be Bester was in fact a decoy. JICS informed the relevant authorities and Cameron testified that he was surprised that nothing was done.
This is going to be a catastrophe for the administration of justice.Edwin Cameron
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- The Western Cape has a plan for the upcoming winter, as the Minister of Electricity says we should brace ourselves for a difficult winter.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: 'State knew about Bester's escape' - Justice Cameron
