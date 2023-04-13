[WATCH] Ouch!! It's painful to see how this car wash wrecks a shiny Range Rover
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Ever taken your car to get it cleaned at a car wash only to regret it in the end?
In this viral video, a car wash wrecks the boot of a Range Rover:
@carwashfool Range Rover Gets Destroyed #questcarcareproducts #carwash #carwashtiktok #autowash #selfserve #selfservecarwash #carwashfails #carwashchallenge #truckwash #carwashing #dumb #stupid #ReadySetLift #stupid ♬ Ruff Ryders' Anthem - Re-Recorded - DMX
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55089823_washing-car.html
