The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly

13 April 2023 7:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Bank statements
Wendy Knowler
bank statement
debit order
consumer issues
Abbreviation

Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of one consumer.

Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

  • Did you know that there are rules about how a service provider is identified when a debit order is collected?

- The abbreviated name is required to be 10 characters

- You could be unwittingly paying for services if you don't interrogate obscure abbreviations that (wrongly) might consist of two letters for example

Do you check your bank statement every month to see what debit orders are going off? asks Wendy Knowler on The Money Show, and not for the first time.

If abbreviations on your bank statement are a bit obscure, check them!

If you don't, you could end up paying for things via debit order that you simply don't know about.

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com
@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

The Payment Association of South Africa’s (PASA) rules require a certain level of detail when it comes to how a company taking your money identifies itself on your bank statement.

Did you know that an abbreviated name for the collector is required to be 10 characters long?

A company should not be using two letters for example, but it does happen.

Knowler follows up on a recent, classic case that illustrates the trouble this practice can get a consumer into.

RELATED: Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!

Nic Manias cancelled his membership of Just Gym in Umhlanga (part of Planet Fitness) in late 2016 when his contract term ended.

However, the debit orders continued, without him noticing.

As the debit orders on my bank statement did not state Planet Fitness and showed only 'PF' and a number, I was under the impression that it was one of my life policies, so I did not query it.

Nic Manias

Knowler got conflicting answers from Planet Fitness and Manias' bank about who is responsible for deciding on the abbreviation used for the purpose of bank statements.

The bottom line is, make 100% sure you know EXACTLY what those debit order references on your statement pertain to if you want to avoid a horror story like Manias's.

Knowler also has a reminder about fixed-term contracts (cellphone, gym, tracking...) - these don't automatically “die” along with their debit orders when that term is up.

They automatically convert to month-to-month contracts and continue on that basis unless and until you proactively inform them - in writing or some other recordable form such as a recorded phone call - that you wish to cancel. And even then it’s not immediate - you have to give a month’s notice.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly




