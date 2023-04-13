Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car





Africa Melane is joined by Lebogang Gaoaketse, WesBank’s head of marketing and communication to breakdown balloon payment vs deposit when purchasing a car.

Balloon payments have become popular for its lower installments.

There are however drawbacks when choosing the balloon payment option to finance a vehicle.

Wesbank vehicle finance expert believes the details of this option should be carefully studied before agreeing to this option.

There's a lot to consider when buying a car, and how you plan to finance the vehicle.

Do you put down an initial deposit or go for the option of a balloon payment?

The latter has become a popular option for its lower monthly installments, but there are however drawbacks to that.

Vehicle Finance. Picture: 123rf

A balloon payment is a type of loan structured so that the last payment is far larger than prior payments, giving borrowers lower initial monthly payments. Sounds appealing doesn't it? Here's the drawback.

Having a balloon on a car loan will not save you money, because you will have to pay a higher amount of interest across the life of the loan, despite it providing you with the great flexibility of lower monthly repayments.

Lebogang Gaoaketse, WesBank’s head of marketing and communication warns consumers to fully understand this financing option before signing on the dotted line.

...it's quite important for one to do their research in terms of options that are available out there. Specifically with balloon payments, there is this lump sum that is due at the end. The big question is, will you have the 30, 40, 50 thousand rand at the end, if you don't have the deposit to reduce the installments upfront? Lebogang Gaoaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

You are responsible at the end to pay that lump sum...most people when it reaches that point don't necessarily have that lump sum. Lebogang Gaoaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

When you get to that point when you don't have that lump sum, there is an option to refinance Lebogang Gaoaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

