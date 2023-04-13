The headache of cancelling contracts
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler.
Why do companies make it so easy to sign up for a contract and yet so difficult when you want to opt-out?
Knowler says her inbox has been flooded with people who are struggling to get companies to cancel their contracts.
Then there are those consumers who have accounts opened in their names fraudulently without them knowing and this, in some cases, wrecks their credit scores.
Knowler shared two cases with us, one of them being from a woman called Sinalo.
Last May, Sinalo was contacted by someone in Telkom's legal department telling her that she owed the company R31 000 pertaining to a cellphone account opened in her name a whole year earlier.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Sinalo went to inquire about this account at a Telkom store, as she had not opened a cellphone account with them.
She then found out that someone opened an account in her name fraudulently.
Sinalo lodged a fraud case with Telkom immediately and a week later found out that an acquaintance of hers had stolen and used a copy of her ID to open this account.
The acquaintance forged Sinalo's signature on a proxy letter that stated that she gave permission for this contract.
The same acquaintance took another phone five months later under Sinalo's name and she was still not aware.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
It has been almost a year since Sinalo lodged a case at Telkom. She says the company has been giving her the run around.
It's really not okay, legally or morally, for them to put up extraordinary obstacles in your way to stall or prevent you from cancelling.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Want to know the outcome of Sinalo's case? Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/writing-pen-man-ink-paper-pencils-1149962/
More from Business
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly
Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of one consumer.Read More
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them?
President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johannesburg on Thursday.Read More
THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa
Afrihost has been awarded the MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award.Read More
Chinese carmakers Chery and Haval are achieving record sales in South Africa
Once reviled, South Africans are now chomping at the bit to get into a Chery or Haval.Read More
Stage 6 power cuts to continue until further notice, says Eskom
The national power system has been under severe pressure lately, with Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warning South Africans to brace themselves for a difficult winter season.Read More
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?
Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.Read More
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'?
Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick article.Read More
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?
Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
Post Office in liquidation: My proposal to save it still stands says ex-CEO
18 months ago, ex-Sapo CEO Mark Barnes (Purple Group Chair) submitted a 'self-solving' plan for the South African Post Office, but government simply ignored it.Read More