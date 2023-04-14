'It is nothing new' - Elephants are killing ancient baobab trees





John Perlman spoke to Dr Sarah Venter from the Baobab Foundation.

A baobab tree. Picture: Pixabay.com

A recent article in the Daily Maverick says the evidence is mounting that elephants are killing ancient baobab trees in the country’s regional parks.

The report explains that for a long time now, elephants have been eating the tree's smooth bark.

The past twenty years have been tough for these trees, which are also known as 'The Trees of Life'.

Baobabs in national parks such as Mapungubwe, Gonarezhou and, to a certain extent, Kruger, aren’t getting a break.

The bark and the roots of the trees can recover from the stress put on them by animals and humans, but it takes years.

Due to the large number of elephants snacking on them, the baobab trees do not have enough time to heal.

If you look at very big old baobab trees it looks like there's wax moulded onto them. That's actually old elephant scaring from probably hundreds of years ago. What we are seeing now is the sudden increase in the damage to baobab trees, particularly in areas where there is a high number of elephants. Dr Sarah Venter, Baobab Foundation

The elephants would normally eat grass during the summer season, but during the winter season, they turn to bark. As they split the bark, they get deeper into the tree. Normally baobabs recover quite easily. They are quite unique in the way they are able to recover from bark damage. Dr Sarah Venter, Baobab Foundation

It does need a bit of time to recover fully, usually between four and six years. With these high numbers of elephants, the baobabs are not getting enough time to recover like they used to in the past. Dr Sarah Venter, Baobab Foundation

