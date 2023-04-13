NBA actively looking to develop players from SA & the rest of the continent
NBA Africa Senior VP and Head of Strategy and Business Operations, George Land says they are actively looking to develop basketball players in South Africa and throughout the continent.
Land has been leading NBA’s business development and operations efforts in Africa since July 2019 and spent 27 seasons with the NBA.
Speaking on #MSW, Land says there is great talent in South Africa.
The vibe at school and club games in South Africa is crazy and the talent is really good as well. We are trying to develop players from grassroots to elite. We have junior programs and scouting networks all throughout the continent.George Land, Senior VP & Head of Strategy and Business Operations - NBA Africa
Joel Embid was found through these development programs, and he is on course to be the MVP this season. We want to develop talent across Africa and grow the game even more.George Land, Senior VP & Head of Strategy and Business Operations - NBA Africa
Land added that they might be looking to bring NBA matches to South Africa in the future.
We’ve done Global Games all across the world and bringing matches to South Africa is something that we are looking into, and it is going to happen at some point.George Land, Senior VP & Head of Strategy and Business Operations - NBA Africa
We are still looking into the logistics of it and how we can make it happen. We must find arenas and courts that are up to NBA standards, and everything is on the up and up.George Land, Senior VP & Head of Strategy and Business Operations - NBA Africa
Watch below for the full interview with George Land:
This article first appeared on 947 : NBA actively looking to develop players from SA & the rest of the continent
