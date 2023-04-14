Wife of Gerco Van Deventer recalls last chat: 'It was a loving conversation'





Lester Kiewit interviews Shereen Van Deventer, wife of Gerco Van Deventer.

Gerco was kidnapped on his way to work as an on-site emergency practitioner in Libya in 2017

Shereen van Deventer has been without her husband and the father of their children for six years

She is hopeful that he'll soon be returned home

The family of a Swellendam man Gerco van Deventer, who was kidnapped in Libya, is desperate for his safe release.

After receiving video footage from the captors, Shereen felt a sense of peace and hope as it served as a confirmation that her husband is alive.

A video that was sent to Gerco van Deventer’s wife showed that he was still alive. Screenshot/@ewnreporter

A Gift of Givers hostage negotiator has landed in Mali – where Gerco is being held – to negotiate his release.

Shereen says that they're hoping that the month of Ramadan will soften the captors' hearts, allowing Gerco to be released unconditionally.

She adds that it's important not only for her husband but for anyone else held captive to read the scenario and do whatever is necessary to keep themselves safe and alive for as long as possible.

Things are looking hopeful. Things are looking very positive at this stage to get Gerco free anytime soon. Shereen Van Deventer, wife of Gerco Van Deventer

It's been six years without her husband and the father of their two children, but Shereen still remembers their last conversation as if it was yesterday.

On 2 November 2017, before Gerco left for work, the couple shared a 'loving conversation' discussing their future and the next steps in their lives.

That was our last conversation; a very loving conversation. Shereen Van Deventer, wife of Gerco Van Deventer

Shereen adds that she hasn't been fighting this struggle alone, and gives thanks to the South African government which has been on her side from day one.

Everybody has been assisting us from the very beginning. Shereen Van Deventer, wife of Gerco Van Deventer

This is now the time to work at getting him free. Shereen Van Deventer, wife of Gerco Van Deventer

