Actor from popular Afrikaans TV show arrested for murder in Norkem Park
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that an actor from a popular Afrikaans television show has been arrested for murder in Norkem Park.
Reports said that the body of a 29-year-old man was found shot dead in a cottage while a suspect in the murder was being treated in hospital for an apparent overdose.
The 50-year-old actor was rushed to the Tembisa Hospital and will be charged with murder and possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.
The actor is confirmed to have acted in a number of local television productions.
The police's Barbara-Anne Ferreira: "An actor known to the Afrikaans soapies he is still alive and has been arrested for the murder. Norkem Park is still investigating the case and he will appear in the magistrates court of Kempton Park."
This article first appeared on EWN : Actor from popular Afrikaans TV show arrested for murder in Norkem Park
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
