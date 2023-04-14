Outdated or on point? Book that schools women in finding 'Mr Right' gets sequel





Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs chat about the popular 1995 book, 'The Rules: Time-tested Secrets For Capturing The Heart Of Mr. Right' by Ellen Fein and Sherrie Schneider and it's upcoming updated version titled, 'The Rules Handbook' which will be released later this year.

Listen to their thoughts below.

The 1995 self-help book was paraded on shows like Oprah and was:

• A book to help women find, 'Mr.Right' by championing 'traditional' gender roles

• Critics lambasted the book for highlighting antiquated advice for women

• The book captured the attention of celebrities like Beyoncé and Blake Lively who admitted that this book helped them get their husbands while it helped Meghan Markle bag a prince

• 30 years since the first book's release, an updated version titled, 'The Rules Handbook' will be released later this year

Sibs and Sherlin raised their eyebrows, as Darren shared some excerpts from 'The Rules' book which includes dating advice for women like...

Don't talk to a man first; don't ask him to dance and always end the date first. Don't call him and rarely return his calls. Don't meet him halfway or go Dutch on a date. Excerpt from, 'The Rules: Time-tested Secrets For Capturing The Heart Of Mr. Right'

Despite the very loud divisive criticism from the public about this advice, the book sold four million copies in 27 languages.

Now, authors, Ellen Fein and Sherrie Schneider are back with a new, updated guide, 'The Rules Handbook' and it's dubbed 'more controversial than ever.'

Some excerpts include advice for women who have a man and now need to build a happy marriage.

According to the authors, this is 'The Rules' for a good marriage.

When your husband says something stupid, say nothing back. Two wrongs don't make a right. Practice silence! When you come home from work where you have a fancy title like senior VP of corporate marketing and investor relations and run a staff of 50 people, switch from masculine to feminine mode. Set the table and cook dinner, and ask him nicely to help clean up. Excerpt from, 'The Rules Handbook'

In an interview, Schneider says that it's important for women not to act 'too bossy' or 'emasculate' their husbands...

Romantic relationships are based on biology, not finance. There's a hierarchy that goes back to caveman days. If you act too bossy or overbearing, you will emasculate your husband and your marriage will suffer, so let him take the lead role. You just have to pick your battles — that's one of our Rules. You have to be diplomatic, strategic, know when to push and when to be quiet. Sherrie Schneider, Author - The Rules

The pair also made it clear that they aren't telling women what they 'want to hear', but they are telling them the 'truth.'

You can't just be all yourself. We're not saying you should be deaf, dumb and blind. We just don't think that believing men are masculine and women are feminine by nature and that romance works better when men make the first move is anti-feminist. We think it's realistic. We might not be telling women what they want to hear but we want to tell women the truth. Sherrie Schneider, Author - The Rules

Like the book, comments on social media were also divisive... take a look below.

While some people are asking if this is a joke, most find the gender roles here old-fashioned. Others argue that the 'traditional' marriage is far from dead as the 'trad wife' movement trends among young women on social media platforms like TikTok.

Wherever you fall on the 'what makes a happy marriage' spectrum - just be kind to however other's choose to live their lives, even if it makes no sense to you.

