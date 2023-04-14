Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April
Bongani Bingwa interviews Mary Phadi, President of the Truckers Association of South Africa.
- A group of truckers are set to embark on a 'national shutdown' on 30 April
- This will be done as a means to discuss a wide range of demands, including salary increases and the employment of foreign nationals
- Their plan is to block highways to bring the streets to a standstill
Unhappy truck drivers are set to embark on a 'national shutdown' from 30 April to demand an increase in wages and the removal of labour brokers and employment of foreign nationals within the sector.
Phadi says that she has engaged with the drivers that have gone to social media to express their feelings and post about the shutdown, as a way to collectively come up with solutions.
The challenges raised by the truck drivers include cameras in truck cabs, employment of foreign nationals and a failed task team.
Phadi hopes to resolve the challenges as a way to prevent a shutdown.
We have engaged with the truck drivers that are concerned.Mary Phadi, President – Truckers Association of South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
