Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets





Rabada added another record to his illustrious cricketing career by becoming the fastest bowler to reach 100 IPL wickets.

He broke Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga’s record by taking only 64 games to claim 100 scalps. The previous record held by Malinga was 70 matches.

It was a bittersweet moment for the speedster as his team, the Punjab Kings, succumbed to a six-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans.

Watch Rabada's record-breaking feat here.

