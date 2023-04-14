Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets
Rabada added another record to his illustrious cricketing career by becoming the fastest bowler to reach 100 IPL wickets.
He broke Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga’s record by taking only 64 games to claim 100 scalps. The previous record held by Malinga was 70 matches.
It was a bittersweet moment for the speedster as his team, the Punjab Kings, succumbed to a six-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans.
Milestone 🔓
A special 💯 for @KagisoRabada25 👏👏
The @PunjabKingsIPL pacer gets his 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th wicket in #TATAIPL!
Watch Rabada's record-breaking feat here.
This article first appeared on 947 : Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets
