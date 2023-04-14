South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report





The demand for backup power sources is skyrocketing as it dawns on South Africans that loadshedding is here to stay, at least for a few more years.

As it turns out, many South Africans would rather buy a generator or battery than a car.

This is according to a recent report with In On Africa and The Choice Architects on the low- and middle-income market.

Regardless of age or income, between 40% and 47% of respondents want to purchase backup power sources in the future.

In the youth category (18 to 35 years), 46% of respondents said they would like to get a generator or battery.

This is more than those looking to purchase a car at 43% or even a camera (excluding cell phones) at 41%.

Loadshedding is not only affecting businesses but also education – 45% of youthful respondents said that power instability is stopping them from studying further.

