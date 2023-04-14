South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report
The demand for backup power sources is skyrocketing as it dawns on South Africans that loadshedding is here to stay, at least for a few more years.
As it turns out, many South Africans would rather buy a generator or battery than a car.
This is according to a recent report with In On Africa and The Choice Architects on the low- and middle-income market.
Regardless of age or income, between 40% and 47% of respondents want to purchase backup power sources in the future.
In the youth category (18 to 35 years), 46% of respondents said they would like to get a generator or battery.
This is more than those looking to purchase a car at 43% or even a camera (excluding cell phones) at 41%.
Loadshedding is not only affecting businesses but also education – 45% of youthful respondents said that power instability is stopping them from studying further.
RELATED: The who, watts, and where! Here's what you need to know about buying a generator
This article first appeared on 947 : South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/noonie/noonie1412/noonie141200003/34552924-a-home-backup-generator-for-use-during-power-outages-.jpg
