Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 02:48).
A Tunisian football club, Ghardimaou, has been forced to suspend matches and shutdown after 32 of its players illegally emigrated to Europe.
The club's president, Jamil Meftahi stated that over the years players have chosen to leave in order to escape the economic crisis in Tunisia.
Players weren't being paid additional amounts needed to be able to afford equipment and uniform, he added.
The footballers have chosen to use boats as a way to leave, which is dangerous and could ultimately be life threatening, adds Cornish.
They said 'there is nothing here for us. Yes it's dangerous, yes we face death, but that's better than anything'.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
When they went home, these football players couldn't feed their families.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
