VW Golf 8 R - the most powerful one yet - roars onto South African roads

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages. 14 April 2023 10:36 AM
G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire Teboho Lipholo was married on May 4, 2022 - a day after Bester faked his own death in cell 35 in a prison fire at Mangaung correct... 14 April 2023 9:11 AM
Wife of Gerco Van Deventer recalls last chat: 'It was a loving conversation' Shereen Van Deventer, the wife of Gerco Van Deventer, says she's hopeful that her husband will soon be returned home. 14 April 2023 9:04 AM
View all Local
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information. 14 April 2023 12:29 PM
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe. 14 April 2023 11:58 AM
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne... 13 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Politics
BMW doubles its electric car sales More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now. 14 April 2023 1:08 PM
South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report Backup power sources have become the new normal as South Africans try to live with loadshedding. 14 April 2023 10:42 AM
Amazon bets BIG on SA with plans to invest billions more in cloud infrastructure Amazon’s cloud service AWS has announced plans to invest billions more in its infrastructure in South Africa, creating more jobs i... 13 April 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
Funny man Barry Hilton speaks out about his depression, dyslexia and ADHD For years Hilton has made South Africans laugh, but behind that comical exterior was a man fighting his own personal battles. 14 April 2023 3:01 PM
VW Golf 8 R - the most powerful one yet - roars onto South African roads VW's Golf 8 R is ready to rumble. 14 April 2023 1:43 PM
Outdated or on point? Book that schools women in finding 'Mr Right' gets sequel Beyoncé, Blake Lively and Meghan Markle said this 1995 book helped bag their husbands. Part two will be released later this year. 14 April 2023 12:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history. 14 April 2023 10:19 AM
Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight 'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhou... 13 April 2023 8:24 PM
NBA actively looking to develop players from SA & the rest of the continent Land added that they might be looking to bring NBA matches to South Africa in the future. 13 April 2023 8:03 PM
View all Sport
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard 'Mama we made it!' Lloyiso shares his excitement of being on a billboard in Times Square in New York. 12 April 2023 1:40 PM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat. 13 April 2023 11:02 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

VW Golf 8 R - the most powerful one yet - roars onto South African roads

14 April 2023 1:43 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
VW
VW Golf
Golf 8

VW's Golf 8 R is ready to rumble.

  • VW's most powerful production series Golf yet will pump out 235kW of power and 400Nm of torque

  • The Golf 8 R will be available from Volkswagen dealers in South Africa on 25 April 2023

The creators of the hot hatch, VW, are about to unleash their most powerful take on the concept yet.

Despite the launch delay due to production constraints and parts shortages, the wait is finally over for VW performance enthusiasts. The Golf 8 R will be available for sale in South Africa from 25 April.

"Since the Golf R's launch in South Africa in 2007, the hatch has sold close to 6000 units," says VW's Steffen Knapp. "The new Golf 8 R's drive technology tops everything that has been launched in the Golf model range thus far."

vwgolf-r-dynamic-001jpeg

The new R boasts a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, that can power its sleek metal body from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. With a top speed of 250 km/h, the R is the most powerful and fastest Golf model in South Africa.

The 'Black Performance Package' includes 'drift mode', an increased top speed of 270 km/h, and black 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels.

The pocket rocket retails for R912 800.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : VW Golf 8 R - the most powerful one yet - roars onto South African roads




14 April 2023 1:43 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
VW
VW Golf
Golf 8

More from Lifestyle

Comedian Barry Hilton. Image: barryhilton.co.za

Funny man Barry Hilton speaks out about his depression, dyslexia and ADHD

14 April 2023 3:01 PM

For years Hilton has made South Africans laugh, but behind that comical exterior was a man fighting his own personal battles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW doubles its electric car sales

14 April 2023 1:08 PM

More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegparylyak/123rf.com

Outdated or on point? Book that schools women in finding 'Mr Right' gets sequel

14 April 2023 12:40 PM

Beyoncé, Blake Lively and Meghan Markle said this 1995 book helped bag their husbands. Part two will be released later this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Neuroscientist shares terrible trick for remembering names

14 April 2023 12:39 PM

It's a bit negative, but there's research to back it up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: noonie / 123rf

South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report

14 April 2023 10:42 AM

Backup power sources have become the new normal as South Africans try to live with loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LinkedIn post by Amanda Cromhout, founder of The Blind Loyalty Trust

Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight

13 April 2023 8:24 PM

'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly

13 April 2023 7:22 PM

Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of one consumer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vehicle Finance. Picture 123rf

Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car

13 April 2023 4:02 PM

Purchasing a car can be very stressful, especially for first time buyers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: photodee / 123rf

[WATCH] Ouch!! It's painful to see how this car wash wrecks a shiny Range Rover

13 April 2023 1:02 PM

How do you explain to your insurance company that you damaged your car at a car wash?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa

13 April 2023 12:37 PM

Afrihost has been awarded the MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire

Local

Actor from popular Afrikaans TV show arrested for murder in Norkem Park

Local

Wife of Gerco Van Deventer recalls last chat: 'It was a loving conversation'

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF & ANC creating fertile ground to place Tshwane under administration: Brink

14 April 2023 6:46 PM

Mangaung prison symbolic of poorly run SA correctional centres - Parly committee

14 April 2023 6:22 PM

[PICTURES] Beautiful Things: South Africans use art to etch their stories

14 April 2023 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA