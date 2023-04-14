[WATCH] Neuroscientist shares terrible trick for remembering names
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do you struggle to remember people's names?
In this viral video, neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shares a surprising, data-supported tip on never forgetting a name again.
Watch the video below.
@andrewhubermanclips Neuroscientist: How To Remember Names | Andrew Huberman #neuroscience #hubermanlab #andrewhuberman ♬ original sound - Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/brain.html
