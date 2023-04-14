Thabo Bester never registered as an SA citizen with home affairs - Motsoaledi
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted murder and rapist, Thabo Bester, was never officially documented as a South African citizen with the Department of Home Affairs.
This is according to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who briefed the media on Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, in Pretoria on Friday.
Motsoaledi said that when Bester was caught in Tanzania last week, he was found in possession of an American passport under the guise of Tom Williams Kelly.
Whether Bester intended to use his American passport, or whether it was in fact issued legally, remains unknown.
What is known, however, is that Bester was never officially registered on home affairs' national population register.
Motsoaledi said this was due to issues around Bester's complicated upbringing, and that his mother, Maria Mabaso, was never able to register Bester after giving birth to him at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on 13 June 1986.
Motsoaledi said Bester was first convicted at the age of 17, when he would have been eligible to get an ID.
"I think he fell into the hands of criminals who are known to use young kids, whose fingerprints do not exist in home affairs, because your fingerprints only start existing on our system when you are 16. My thinking is, somebody warned him 'Don't go anywhere near Home Affairs. Wherever you steal, your fingerprints will not be found.'"
Motsoaledi said home affairs did not receive any information to suggest that Bester and Magudumana had crossed any border legally.
