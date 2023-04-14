



Zain Johnson spoke to Deutsche Welle's Marie Sina.

Germany's Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, is on a three-day trip to China to conduct strategic talks with Beijing.

Baerbock's visit comes as Beijing carries out military drills around Taiwan.

The Chinese military has been encircling the island and simulating missile attacks.

© budastock/123rf.com

On her debut visit to China, Baerbock gave a very clear message on the situation with Taiwan. She said military intervention would be a horror scenario and that changing the status quo is a red line for Germany and Europe. Marie Sina, Deutsche Welle

She emphasised that military escalation between China and Taiwan is in no one's interest. Especially because of the economic repercussions, as 50% of the world's trade passes through Taiwan and China every day. Marie Sina, Deutsche Welle

Her words are also damage control because earlier this week Emmanuel Macron visited China and he had taken a soft stance on the issue with Taiwan. Macron said that Europe shouldn't get caught up in crises that aren't their own. He was insinuating that the Taiwan issue is between China and the US. There was a significant international backlash to that statement. Marie Sina, Deutsche Welle

China-Taiwan tensions

China's ruling Communist Party (CCP) has been trying for decades to isolate Taiwan diplomatically

The East Asian superpower is claiming the tiny, self-governing liberal democracy of Taiwan as its territory, despite the autocratic CCP never having ruled it

China says it will not hesitate to use force to take control of the island

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China