Barry Hilton, also known as 'The Cousin' has had the country in stitches for decades.

But little did we know that behind his comical exterior was a man fighting his own personal demons, which include depression, dyslexia and ADHD.

I have serious dyslexia and ADHD. It actually caused a lot of depression because I was told all of my life to shut up and that I am not funny. Barry Hilton, Comedian

When you have depression, it just lurks in the background all the time. You never get rid of it. It just waits for you...a string of things can go wrong and bang you just lose it. Luckily, my wife is the best. She understands it and helps me through it. Barry Hilton, Comedian

The 67-year-old will now be conducting talks about his struggles and how humour has pulled him through.

I've come to a stage in my life where I want to do something else. I will never stop being a comedian because I love doing comedy. Barry Hilton, Comedian

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Funny man Barry Hilton speaks out about his depression, dyslexia and ADHD