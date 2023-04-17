'6.3 million 10111 calls went unanswered over last 3 years'





Zain Johnson interviews Ruan Vermaak, Head of Marketing and Communications at CrisisOnCall.

Over the last three years, 6.3 million 10111 calls have gone unanswered

In 2022 during the festive season, there were only 12 employees on shift at the Gauteng command centre

CrisisOnCall says a new emergency number is desperately needed

According to reports, in the past three years, 6.3 million calls to South Africa’s national emergency hotline 10111 have gone unanswered.

In addition, national command centres are only 40% staffed.

CrisisOnCall is a member-based product that offers 'critical help real fast anywhere in South Africa' through their National Call Center.

The membership gives customers access to:

A national emergency number exclusive to members

A mobile app that is integrated with a panic button that determines your exact whereabouts

An armband with emergency numbers written on it, along with a code, which links to all your important information

Ambulance services

Security services

The membership fee starts at R30 per month and goes up to R146 per month.

You can't trust that system [South Africa’s national emergency hotline] at the very moment because you don't know if you will receive help when you need help. Ruan Vermaak, Head of Marketing – Communications at CrisisOnCall

We can guarantee that we will send out the right people to assist you in your time of need. Ruan Vermaak, Head of Marketing – Communications at CrisisOnCall

