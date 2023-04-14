Cholera outbreak coming for Gauteng’s townships?





John Perlman speaks to the Head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Dr Juno Thomas.

Cholera is a bacterial disease that is usually spread through contaminated water

It causes severe diarrhea and dehydration

Left untreated, the disease can cause death within hours

Health experts are worried that a far bigger Cholera outbreak is on its way to Gauteng townships due to poor sanitation and infrastructure systems.

The country has confirmed ten cases and one death since February.

All of the infected have come from Gauteng townships.

There is always the potential of an outbreak when you've got people living in communities that have limited access to safe water supply and where there is poor sanitation. There is the ever-present risk of having water sources contaminated and then having a larger outbreak. In the case of Cholera, the outbreaks can be explosive. Dr Juno Thomas, National Institute for Communicable Diseases

One of the more important aspects of preventing outbreaks from propagating and limiting the number of cases, is risk communication and community engagement. We need to make sure that the community understands how Cholera is transmitted and how they can protect themselves and prevent it in the household. Dr Juno Thomas, National Institute for Communicable Diseases

